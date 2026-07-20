



President Droupadi Murmu was received with a ceremonial welcome in Chisinau by Moldovan President Maia Sandu at the Presidential Palace.





The occasion marked the first-ever state visit by an Indian President to Moldova, underscoring a historic milestone in bilateral relations. A guard of honour was presented to the visiting dignitary, reflecting the warmth and respect accorded to her arrival.





The Rashtrapati Bhavan confirmed that the two leaders held forward-looking discussions covering the entire spectrum of bilateral partnership. President Murmu emphasised that her visit symbolises the growing friendship and mutual trust between India and Moldova.





The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted that the talks were productive, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to unlocking new opportunities and expanding cooperation.





On her arrival at Chisinau International Airport, President Murmu was welcomed by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mihai Popsoi. The ceremonial reception at the Presidential Palace was followed by bilateral talks with President Sandu, where the leaders reviewed the full scope of India-Moldova relations. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted that the discussions focused on deepening collaboration across diverse sectors.





President Murmu’s itinerary in Moldova included meetings with Parliament Speaker Igor Grosu and the Moldova-India Parliamentary Friendship Group. She also delivered a keynote address at a Business Forum, aimed at strengthening economic ties, and engaged with the local Indian diaspora. Moldova hosts approximately 2,000 Indian citizens, including around 1,800 medical students, making the Indian community one of the largest international student contingents in the country.





The visit forms part of a wider three-nation European diplomatic program. Following her engagements in Moldova, President Murmu will travel to North Macedonia for a two-day stay from 21 to 22 July, marking another first for an Indian President. She will then proceed to Romania from 23 to 25 July at the invitation of President Nicuor Dan. This will be the first visit by an Indian head of state to Bucharest in over three decades.





The multi-nation tour highlights New Delhi’s strategic imperative to broaden its geopolitical footprint in Eastern Europe. The focus spans commerce, digital technology, and tourism, with the aim of fortifying India’s partnerships across the region. The engagements in Moldova, North Macedonia, and Romania reflect India’s intent to deepen ties with countries that hold growing importance in the European landscape.





The presence of a significant Indian diaspora in Moldova adds a people-to-people dimension to the relationship. The medical students and expatriates contribute to the strengthening of cultural and educational links, complementing the official diplomatic efforts. President Murmu’s interaction with the diaspora reaffirmed India’s commitment to supporting its citizens abroad while enhancing bilateral goodwill.





This inaugural state visit to Moldova, coupled with subsequent engagements in North Macedonia and Romania, represents a landmark in India’s diplomatic outreach. It underscores the importance of building bridges with Eastern European nations and expanding cooperation across multiple domains. The ceremonial welcome in Chisinau set the tone for a program designed to elevate India’s presence and partnerships in the region.





ANI







