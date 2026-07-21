President Droupadi Murmu greeting Moldovan President Maia Sandu during dinner banquet





President Droupadi Murmu, during her State visit to Moldova, extended a clear invitation to Moldovan businesses to explore opportunities in India. Addressing the India-Moldova Business Forum in Chisinau alongside Moldovan President Maia Sandu, she emphasised that India seeks partnerships built on trust and shared prosperity.





She recalled that India and Moldova have enjoyed warm and friendly relations since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1992. She underlined that the partnership rests on mutual respect, democratic values, and a shared commitment to peace, development, and international cooperation.





Murmu highlighted India’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, noting that the country is advancing rapidly as one of the fastest-growing major economies. She pointed to entrepreneurship, digital transformation, manufacturing excellence, and a young, skilled workforce as key drivers of growth.





At the same time, she praised Moldova’s reform-oriented outlook, strategic location, talented human capital, and growing integration with European markets, which together make it an important destination for Indian businesses.





She stressed that there is immense potential for collaboration across diverse sectors. These include digital technologies, artificial intelligence, cyber-security, fin-tech, digital public infrastructure, infrastructure development, renewable energy, advanced manufacturing, agriculture, food processing, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and healthcare.





President Murmu specifically noted India’s interest in Moldova’s development projects in renewable energy. She mentioned solar energy, battery storage, smart grids, green hydrogen, and other clean technologies as areas where Indian companies are keen to participate.





She assured Moldovan companies that India offers good business opportunities for trade and investment. She reaffirmed India’s commitment to fostering a transparent, predictable, and investor-friendly business environment. Moldovan businesses were invited to explore these opportunities in India.





At the same time, she urged Indian businesses to explore opportunities in Moldova. She said that their enterprise, vision, and commitment would be instrumental in building enduring economic partnerships. She expressed confidence that the interactions at the Business Forum would lay the foundation for new partnerships and innovative collaborations, taking economic cooperation between India and Moldova to new heights.





Leading business representatives from both countries participated in the Forum. They represented sectors including agriculture and food processing, information technology, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, renewable energy, education, logistics, and digital technologies. Their presence underscored the breadth of potential cooperation between the two nations.





ANI







