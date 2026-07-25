



PTC Industries has secured a development order from Gun Factory Kanpur for major artillery gun components. This marks another significant addition to the Lucknow‑based manufacturer’s expanding defence portfolio and highlights its growing role in India’s indigenous defence manufacturing ecosystem.





The order represents a strategic collaboration between the private sector precision components maker and the government‑owned artillery manufacturing facility in Kanpur. This partnership underscores the increasing synergy between private industry and public sector enterprises in strengthening India’s defence capabilities.





Gun Factory Kanpur was established in 1979 and now operates under Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited. It has long been a cornerstone of India’s artillery production, supplying guns, spares and related equipment to the Indian Armed Forces.





The facility has historically supported India’s 105mm and 130mm artillery systems. It has played a vital role in supplying spare parts and carrying out refurbishment work to ensure the operational readiness of these systems.





Operating under AWEIL, a defence public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Defence, Gun Factory Kanpur continues to serve as a critical hub for artillery manufacturing. Its collaboration with PTC Industries reflects the government’s emphasis on integrating private sector innovation with public sector infrastructure.





This development order is expected to strengthen PTC Industries’ position as a key contributor to India’s defence modernisation program. The company has already expanded its portfolio into advanced aerospace and missile subsystems, and this new order further consolidates its role in artillery systems.





Industry observers view this collaboration as a step towards building a more resilient and diversified defence industrial base.





By combining PTC’s precision engineering expertise with Gun Factory Kanpur’s legacy in artillery production, India is reinforcing its path towards self‑reliance in critical defence technologies.





Agencies







