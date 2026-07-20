



Saudi news outlet al-Hadath, citing an Israeli security source, has claimed that Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei “is not in Iran.”





The report was published on Sunday and has added further intrigue to the opaque circumstances surrounding Khamenei’s leadership since he assumed power following the death of his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint US-Israeli strikes on 28 February.





Mojtaba Khamenei has not made any public appearances since taking office, choosing instead to communicate solely through written statements. According to the Israeli source, these official messages are drafted by newly appointed Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) chief Ahmad Vahidi, alongside other senior Guard commanders. This arrangement has raised questions about the true extent of Mojtaba’s involvement in governance.





The Israeli source further alleged that Iran’s internal divisions are so severe they threaten the very existence of the IRGC. At the same time, the United States is said to be discouraging Israel from participating in retaliatory strikes against Iran, even if Tehran were to attack Israeli territory. This dynamic underscores the fragile balance between external hostilities and internal instability.





Reports from Tehran indicate that these fractures are manifesting in public unrest. Amid ongoing military escalations between the United States and Iran, a major internal power struggle has erupted, pitting ultra-hardline factions against the more moderate public administration.





CNN reported that radical elements accuse the leadership of executing a “soft coup” after signing a 14-point diplomatic agreement with Washington.





This volatility was starkly visible during the funeral of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who led ceasefire negotiations with the Trump administration, was forced to flee the procession with his team after being attacked with rocks by enraged mourners. Crowds shouted “death to the compromiser” and branded officials “traitorous sellouts,” exposing deep hostility towards the diplomatic accord.





Hardline factions argue that the government surrendered by signing the agreement instead of launching retaliatory strikes to avenge Ali Khamenei’s death. They accuse the visible leadership of conspiring to centralise power by sidelining parliament. Mahmoud Nabavian, a hardline lawmaker, warned on X that a coup might be underway, later declaring that vengeance for the slain leader must be pursued.





In Mojtaba Khamenei’s prolonged absence, figures such as chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, President Masoud Pezeshkian, and Araghchi have become the most prominent actors in post-war Iran.





This shift has left hardliners increasingly isolated and resentful. US-based Iran researcher Arash Azizi told CNN that Mojtaba’s absence has effectively placed Ghalibaf and his allies in charge, fuelling accusations of a coup against the supreme leader.





Hardliners used the funeral ceremonies to demand military retaliation against Washington and to reject any agreement with the Trump administration. Their anger has been amplified by recent cross-border strikes, which they see as justification for escalating hostilities.





They also accuse the administration of undermining traditional state institutions to consolidate control.





Kamran Ghazanfari, another hardline parliamentarian, claimed in a video address that the leadership is elevating the Supreme Council for National Security while diminishing the roles of both the supreme leader and parliament. He described this as a step-by-step political coup designed to reshape Iran’s governance structure.





As external tensions with the United States continue, Iran faces mounting challenges in preserving domestic cohesion. The absence of Mojtaba Khamenei from public life, combined with accusations of betrayal and coup plotting, has intensified the struggle between hardliners and moderates, leaving the country in a precarious state of political volatility.



