



Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth on Thursday reaffirmed the government’s commitment to building a self-reliant defence ecosystem, declaring that India’s resolve is to become a developed nation by 2047 and to transform the Indian Air Force into the most powerful air force in the world through indigenous capabilities and innovation.





Speaking at a defence sector gathering in New Delhi, Seth underlined that India has always believed in peace and the principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, yet remains fully prepared to respond strongly to any challenge to its sovereignty and security.





He remarked that India’s culture teaches peace and the welfare of humanity, but when threatened by terrorism or hostile intent, the nation knows how to respond with the spirit of Lord Shiva’s Tandav.





He highlighted the importance of Atmanirbhar Bharat in the defence sector, stressing that the country’s resolve is to make the Indian Air Force one of the most powerful globally through indigenous capabilities. He added that this vision is not merely aspirational but a firm determination that will never remain incomplete.





Seth emphasised the critical role of defence industries, startups, academia, and the armed forces in building future military capabilities. He noted that a soldier fighting on the border is never alone, as the story of his victory is shaped in factories and laboratories. The technology developed today, he said, will determine the strength of India’s forces tomorrow.





He urged defence manufacturers and innovators to focus on future warfare requirements and emerging technologies, warning that delays in acquiring critical technology could impact national security. He observed that the world is moving very fast and India cannot afford to be satisfied with past achievements, but must continue advancing.





Praising India’s startup ecosystem, Seth said Indian entrepreneurs are capable of competing with the best in the world. He stressed that the energy and talent of India’s youth will play a decisive role in shaping the future, adding that the country’s startups are no less than any globally.





Drawing attention to the unique spirit of the Indian armed forces, Seth remarked that while the world teaches that one plus one equals two, for the Indian Army one plus one equals eleven. He explained that this reflects the power of teamwork, commitment, and determination.





The Minister also highlighted the need to increase the contribution of the manufacturing sector to India’s GDP, stating that innovation in defence will strengthen both the country’s economic and strategic position.





He pointed to India’s recent achievements in infrastructure, technology, and defence as evidence of remarkable progress, urging that the same momentum must be maintained.





He said India’s youth is carrying the dream of a developed India by 2047 and will play a key role in shaping the nation’s future. He concluded by stating that the innovations created today will be remembered by future generations, and that the country stands united behind its innovators, with 140 crore Indians supporting them.





ANI







