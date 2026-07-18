



Saudi Arabia is regaining ground in India’s crude oil import program this month, with early tanker data pointing to an intake of about 4,64,000 barrels per day.





This equates to a 10 per cent share of India’s total imports, marking a recovery from the average of 7 per cent recorded in May and June.





The rebound highlights Riyadh’s ability to reassert its position in the Indian market at a time of shifting supply dynamics.





The Strait of Hormuz continues to shape the flow of oil cargoes. Geopolitical tensions involving Iran and the United States have restricted shipments from Iraq, Kuwait, and Qatar. These logistical hurdles have created opportunities for Saudi Arabia to step in and fill part of the supply gap, ensuring Indian refiners maintain steady access to Middle Eastern crude.





India’s overall crude intake is projected to fall to 4.55 million barrels per day in July, down from 5.09 million barrels per day in June. Russia remains the dominant supplier, though its shipments are expected to decline to 2.26 million barrels per day compared to 2.73 million barrels per day last month.





Even with this reduction, Russian supplies remain well above the twelve‑month average of 1.73 million barrels per day, underscoring Moscow’s entrenched role in India’s energy program.





Indian refiners are adjusting procurement strategies to prioritise crude grades that yield higher volumes of middle distillates such as diesel and jet fuel. This focus on product economics is reshaping supplier rankings.





Venezuelan imports are expected to rise to 3,15,000 barrels per day in July, positioning the country as India’s fourth‑largest supplier. In contrast, imports from the United States are projected to fall to 125,000 barrels per day from 157,000 barrels per day in June. American shipments have been on a downward trajectory since late February, as the light crude grades offered have become less attractive compared to alternatives available to Indian refiners.





The key monitorable for the energy sector in the coming weeks will be the duration of disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. The sustainability of Saudi Arabia’s recovery in Indian imports will depend on whether tensions ease or escalate further.





Investors in Indian refining companies are also expected to closely track how shifting procurement costs influence profit margins in upcoming quarterly results, particularly as refiners balance discounted Russian barrels with Middle Eastern and Latin American supplies.





India’s position as the world’s third‑largest energy importer ensures that every adjustment in supplier share carries strategic weight. The July figures reflect a delicate balancing act between geopolitical risks, economic considerations, and the need for reliable energy flows.





Agencies







