



The Indian Army is in the midst of a sweeping modernisation program aimed at reshaping itself into a more agile and technologically empowered fighting force.





This transformation is being driven by the need to adapt to evolving forms of combat, where speed, integration, and precision are critical to success in multi-domain operations.





Among the changes already underway are the formation of Integrated Battle Groups, which are designed to provide faster and more flexible responses to battlefield challenges. The infantry has seen the creation of Ashni platoons, which combine surveillance and loitering strike capabilities.





The artillery arm has been strengthened with the Shaktibaan Regiment, focused on swarm drone operations and long-range strikes, and the Divyastra Battery, which integrates UAV-assisted targeting for enhanced precision.





A new development, yet to be officially announced, is the Shaurya Squadron. This concept is intended for the armoured corps, which operates tanks, and represents a significant doctrinal shift. The squadron, a sub-unit of an armoured regiment, was first revealed during Exercise Amogh Jwala in March when the current Army Chief commanded the Southern Army.





It resurfaced during a recent visit by Lieutenant General Rajesh Pushkar, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Southern Command, to the same location, where the 31 Armoured Division, known as the White Tiger Division, showcased its capabilities.





During this visit, Lt Gen Pushkar was briefed on the induction of new equipment, AI-enabled systems, unmanned platforms, and countermeasures against them. He also interacted with members of the Shaurya Squadron, which is said to be the drone and counter-drone element of armoured units. The project remains at the concept stage, and details of its composition have not yet been revealed.





The vulnerability of armoured vehicles to unmanned aerial systems has been starkly highlighted in the Ukraine conflict, where tanks have sustained heavy losses. The Indian Army is exploring countermeasures such as cope cages for tanks, alongside more advanced technological solutions.





The Shaurya Squadron is expected to play a role in integrating these counter-drone measures directly into armoured formations, ensuring survivability and effectiveness in future conflicts.





This initiative is part of the Army’s broader decade of transformation, which seeks to move away from manpower-heavy doctrines towards network-centric warfare. The emphasis is on non-contact operations, where formations are leaner, faster, and better integrated.





By leveraging AI, unmanned systems, and advanced countermeasures, the Army aims to build technologically empowered units capable of responding to multi-domain threats with agility and precision.





The Shaurya Squadron, though still at the concept stage, signals a major shift in the way armoured units will operate in the future.





It reflects the Army’s recognition that drones and counter-drone systems are now central to modern warfare, and that armoured formations must evolve to remain relevant and effective in an era defined by technological superiority and rapid adaptation.





Agencies







