



Mumbai-based Speed 4 Defence is developing an indigenous aerial decoy system designed to mislead enemy surveillance and targeting networks, thereby enhancing the survivability of India’s frontline assets. The system replicates visual, thermal, and electronic signatures of genuine military equipment, creating convincing false targets to divert adversary attention.





The aerial decoy system is intended to provide a strategic layer of protection for critical defence infrastructure and frontline military assets. By presenting adversaries with multiple potential targets, commanders can force opponents to expend valuable reconnaissance resources while increasing uncertainty about the location of actual equipment. This deception complicates enemy decision-making and reduces the likelihood of successful strikes.





The system is lightweight and portable, enabling rapid deployment and repositioning with minimal manpower. This mobility allows military units to quickly establish deception networks across operational areas, which is particularly valuable in dynamic battlefield conditions where force locations and tactical requirements frequently change.





Its adaptability ensures effective operation across varied terrains such as deserts, plains, and mountainous regions, making it suitable for diverse mission profiles ranging from fixed-site protection to tactical battlefield deception.





By accurately simulating the signatures of real defence assets, the decoy system disrupts enemy intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities.





It can mislead drones, satellites, and precision-guided munitions, thereby diluting enemy firepower and increasing the survivability of genuine assets. Such deception operations can significantly reduce the effectiveness of enemy strikes by directing weapons toward false targets rather than operational assets.





The development of this system reflects India’s growing emphasis on indigenous defence technologies and battlefield deception as a critical component of modern warfare. Military planners increasingly recognise that decoy systems not only protect high-value assets but also impose psychological and operational costs on adversaries.





By forcing opponents to allocate additional resources toward verification and surveillance, decoys can slow down enemy campaigns and reduce their available munitions for later strikes.





Globally, decoy technologies have gained prominence in conflicts where they have been used to exhaust enemy air defence missiles and complicate targeting cycles. India’s adoption of such systems demonstrates its intent to integrate deception into its broader defence strategy, ensuring resilience against technologically advanced adversaries.





Speed 4 Defence’s innovation is expected to complement other indigenous programmes, including UAVs and electronic warfare systems, thereby strengthening India’s layered defence ecosystem.





Agencies







