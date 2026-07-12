



Sri Lanka has officially declined Pakistan’s proposal to supply 6–10 JF-17C Block‑III fighters and also rejected an accompanying Pakistan Air Force training contingent, signalling a clear policy choice by Colombo away from that procurement route.





The offer included the latest JF‑17C Block‑III variant, a China–Pakistan co‑developed light multi-role fighter, which Pakistan has actively marketed to regional customers.





Alongside the aircraft proposal, Pakistan offered to deploy a PAF training team to assist with induction and operational familiarisation, but Colombo turned that offer down as well.





The dual rejection reflects a strategic shift by Sri Lanka towards exploring alternative modern fighter platforms rather than committing to the JF‑17 program.





Sri Lanka’s current combat fleet is dominated by ageing IAI Kfir multi-role fighters and Chengdu F‑7 interceptors, both of which are approaching obsolescence and face imminent retirement, creating an urgent capability shortfall.





The approaching withdrawal of Kfirs and F‑7s will leave gaps across air‑defence, interception and limited multi-role strike roles unless replacement aircraft are procured or interim solutions found.





Comparison of Options





Aircraft Origin Cost (Approx) Strengths Weaknesses JF-17C Block-III Pakistan/China $25–30M per unit AESA radar, BVR missiles, low cost Concerns over reliability, logistics, political baggage IAI Kfir (Current) Israel Legacy fleet Proven combat record Obsolete avionics, high maintenance Chengdu F-7 (Current) China Legacy fleet Cheap to operate Outdated design, poor survivability Saab Gripen-C/D Sweden $45–55M per unit Advanced avionics, low operating cost Higher upfront cost KAI FA-50 South Korea $30–35M per unit Affordable, modern trainer/light fighter Limited range and payload





Budget constraints in Colombo complicate any rapid modernisation; the defence budget is limited and competing fiscal priorities force a trade‑off between affordability and operational requirements.





High acquisition and life‑cycle costs for Western fighters remain a major barrier, pushing Sri Lanka to weigh cheaper alternatives, second‑hand markets, lease arrangements or creative financing to bridge the gap.





Defence analysts note Sri Lanka may now look towards Western light fighters such as the Saab Gripen or Korea’s FA‑50 as potential options, or consider second‑hand platforms from friendly nations to provide a stop‑gap capability.





Each of those alternatives has distinct advantages and drawbacks: Western types may offer superior avionics, weapons integration and political interoperability but come at a higher price and with complex support demands.





Second‑hand purchases or leases could reduce near‑term costs and shorten induction timelines, but they bring questions over remaining service life, upgrade potential, and long‑term sustainment logistics.





Sri Lanka’s rejection of the JF‑17 offer may also be read through a diplomatic lens; it could indicate a desire in Colombo to maintain or strengthen defence ties with India and Western partners while limiting deeper dependence on Islamabad or Beijing.





Regional geopolitics matter: New Delhi has in the past expressed reservations about South Asian states acquiring certain fighter types, and Sri Lanka’s decision will be observed closely by neighbours and external partners.





Operationally, the SLAF faces elevated risk in maintaining credible air defence posture over national airspace and maritime approaches in the Indian Ocean region if a replacement plan is not rapidly finalised.





Absent timely acquisition, capability shortfalls could affect peacetime air policing, maritime surveillance support, and the SLAF’s ability to contribute to regional cooperative security or crisis response.





Practical procurement pathways Sri Lanka may consider include direct purchase, lease, through‑the‑life support packages, foreign military financing or phased acquisition to spread costs over multiple budgets.





Another route could be to accept a smaller initial tranche of aircraft with guaranteed logistics support and training, paired with a roadmap for upgrades and local sustainment to lower long‑term costs.





Joint training agreements and basing arrangements with friendly air forces could mitigate short‑term training and operational familiarisation needs without full platform acquisition from a single supplier.





Colombo might also evaluate multi-role helicopters, UAVs, maritime patrol aircraft and enhanced ground‑based air‑defence systems as complementary measures to partially offset the loss of fixed‑wing fighter capability.





Logistics, spares supply chains and industrial support were likely factors in rejecting the JF‑17 offer; concerns about maintenance, parts availability and sovereign control over upgrades often weigh heavily in small‑air force procurements.





Pakistan has been actively marketing the JF‑17 to several countries, including Nigeria and Myanmar, but buyer hesitation has sometimes centred on performance perceptions, sustainment assurances and wider political alignment.





For Sri Lanka, a decision to purchase from Pakistan or the wider China–Pakistan axis would have implications for interoperability, long‑term support, and diplomatic signalling in the region.





Any future procurement will need to balance cost, capability, sustainment footprint, training pathways and diplomatic considerations to deliver a practicable and politically acceptable solution.





Given fiscal limits, Colombo may increasingly rely on pragmatic, incremental approaches—such as targeted capability purchases, foreign support for maintenance, and multinational training—to manage the transition.





If Sri Lanka opts for Western types, expect protracted negotiations over price, offsets, industrial participation, and training; if it seeks second‑hand jets, expect careful technical vetting and contingency planning for sustainment.





In the near term, the SLAF must prioritise force‑preservation measures: extending airframe service lives where safe, cannibalising parts for high‑priority assets, and intensifying cooperation with regional partners for surveillance and interception tasks.





Operational planners will need to model several replacement timelines and budget scenarios, including worst‑case gaps, to ensure minimal erosion of national air‑defence capability.





Political leaders in Colombo will face a delicate balancing act between securing capable platforms, protecting sovereign decision‑making, and managing relations with India, Pakistan, China and Western suppliers.





The JF‑17 rejection thus marks a turning point in Sri Lanka’s defence aviation strategy and sets the stage for a careful, cost‑conscious search for replacements that meet operational needs and geopolitical priorities.





Example Illustration: Taking a two‑phase approach — immediate leases or second‑hand buys for short‑term coverage, with a planned multi‑year procurement of a modern, supportable light fighter — could be a feasible path for Sri Lanka given budgetary constraints and strategic sensitivities.





Agencies







