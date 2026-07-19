



India’s private space sector has reached a turning point with Skyroot Aerospace’s Vikram-1 achieving orbital success on its first attempt, a feat hailed by ISRO Chairman Dr V. Narayanan as a “historic milestone” that is creating jobs and boosting the space economy.





The mission underscores how reforms since 2020 have enabled over 400 start-ups to flourish, employing thousands and complementing ISRO’s national programs.





The successful flight test of Vikram-1 was described by Dr Narayanan as a landmark achievement for India’s space ecosystem. He emphasised that a start-up founded in 2018 had managed to succeed on its very first orbital attempt, something unimaginable a decade ago.





He noted that this accomplishment demonstrates how India’s space reforms are opening new opportunities for innovation, employment and economic growth.





Dr Narayanan highlighted that the company behind Vikram-1 now employs around a thousand people. He pointed out that ten years ago, such a scale of private employment in the space sector would have been inconceivable. He added that earlier, only the government was involved in space activities, but today there are around 400 start-ups driving growth and creating numerous job opportunities.





He explained that the broader transformation of India’s space economy is evident in the multiplier effect of private missions. Each successful launch attracts investment, builds supply chains and generates skilled employment across engineering and manufacturing. This, he said, is reshaping the space industry and strengthening India’s position globally.





The ISRO Chairman also confirmed that the organisation is making steady progress on several national missions. He mentioned that a large number of satellites are under construction and development. He specifically referred to Chandrayaan-4, Chandrayaan-5 and India’s space station program, all of which are progressing well. He stressed that private participation will complement ISRO’s ambitious future missions.





Addressing the media after the successful orbital mission, Dr Narayanan said that developing an orbital launch vehicle and achieving mission success on the very first attempt within just eight years of the company’s inception was an extraordinary accomplishment. He described this as a very important moment for India’s space ecosystem and a source of pride for the entire space community.





The achievement was also recognised by the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe). Its Chairman, Dr Pawan Goenka, described the launch as “an India moment,” emphasising that it should not be compared to milestones achieved elsewhere. He formally announced the successful completion of India’s first-ever private sector orbital launch, noting that Vikram-1 had exceeded its primary objective by reaching a 453-km orbit.





The success of Vikram-1 under Mission Aagaman from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota marks India’s entry into the exclusive club of nations where private companies have achieved orbital capability. It reflects years of innovation, perseverance and engineering excellence, and signals the growing maturity of India’s private space sector.





Agencies







