



The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has, for the first time, approved fencing in the marshy Sundarbans region along the India–Bangladesh border in West Bengal.





The project will cover nearly 90 kilometres of terrain that is notoriously difficult, marked by mangrove forests, tidal swamps, embankments and countless creeks. This initiative is expected to significantly strengthen border security in one of the most challenging landscapes in the country.





The Border Security Force has already begun feasibility and technical studies to determine how best to erect the fence along the land border. At present, there are no physical barriers in this stretch, and the BSF relies on Floating Border Outposts in riverine areas to monitor and secure the frontier. Plans are also underway to expand marine patrolling to complement the fencing effort.





BSF Director-General Praveen Kumar visited the Sundarbans between 11 and 14 July to review progress. He emphasised that no fencing work has ever been attempted in this region before. Local communities have been counselled about the necessity of fencing, with officials stressing its importance for national security. A joint inspection involving the BSF and the Department of Irrigation is expected to commence shortly.





As part of outreach, the BSF chief met residents and government officials stationed in the area. However, almost 71 kilometres of the border runs contiguous with the Sundarbans Wildlife Sanctuary, where construction is prohibited due to its protected status. This restriction will shape the scope of the fencing project.





The three-day review led by the BSF chief focused on ensuring time-bound completion of the fencing. Discussions also highlighted the need for additional searchlights and surveillance cameras to enhance marine domination and monitoring capabilities.





Officials acknowledged concerns among locals about land acquisition, with fears of losing homes and livelihoods. Several mid-scale hotels and lodges in the region also expressed apprehension about relocation. Authorities have assured compensation and rehabilitation for affected parties.





The project has gained momentum following the change of government in West Bengal. Officials noted that the previous administration had resisted joint land surveys in the Sundarbans. Since then, the pace of work has accelerated, with greater cooperation between departments.





The BSF has also intensified patrolling after the ouster of Sheikh Hasina’s government in Bangladesh in August 2024, a development that raised concerns about infiltration and trans-border crimes. Although the Sundarbans is not a preferred route for infiltrators, it has been used for smuggling and other illegal activities, prompting additional security measures.





The Indo–Bangladesh border in West Bengal stretches 2,216.7 kilometres, making it one of the longest and most complex international boundaries in the region. The fencing of the Sundarbans marks a significant milestone in India’s broader program to secure its frontier with Bangladesh.





Agencies







