



Hyderabad-based start-up TakeMe2Space is positioning itself at the forefront of India’s private space sector by developing the country’s first “thinking” satellites and orbital data centres.





The company’s flagship initiative, OrbitLab, is designed as an orbital AI laboratory that allows schools, researchers, and businesses to rent on-orbit compute power.





This capability enables direct processing of satellite data in space, significantly reducing bandwidth costs and turnaround time for critical applications.





The company has already achieved a major milestone with the successful demonstration of its orbital technology and the launch of the MOI-1A node. This mission validated the feasibility of running AI-driven experiments in orbit, marking a crucial step towards establishing scalable orbital computing infrastructure.





The demonstration also underscored the resilience of the start-up, which had earlier faced setbacks with the loss of its maiden satellite MOI-1 during ISRO’s PSLV-C62 mission.





TakeMe2Space has raised $5 million to build orbital compute platforms capable of executing real-time AI inference. The company now aims to raise an additional $55 million to establish a 50-kilowatt orbital data centre.





Such a facility would represent a significant leap in India’s space technology capabilities, providing advanced computational resources for defence, scientific research, and commercial services directly in orbit.





The start-up has also introduced Orbit Vault, a service that allows organisations to securely store mission-critical data on satellites in low Earth orbit. This innovation addresses growing concerns about cybersecurity and data sovereignty by offering a secure, space-based storage solution that is resilient to terrestrial disruptions.





Another key initiative is StarTracker, where TakeMe2Space is backed by IN-SPACe to develop “StarSense,” India’s first AI-powered star tracker. This technology is expected to enhance satellite navigation and orientation capabilities, providing greater precision and autonomy for future missions. It represents a significant contribution to India’s indigenous satellite technology ecosystem.





The company’s AI-driven space lab also enables remote access, allowing users from anywhere in the world to operate and execute space experiments. This democratises access to orbital infrastructure, opening opportunities for educational institutions, start-ups, and research organisations that previously lacked the means to participate in advanced space programs.





TakeMe2Space’s initiatives reflect a broader trend in India’s private space sector, where start-ups are increasingly focusing on high-value technologies such as AI, orbital computing, and secure data services. By combining innovation with practical applications, the company is positioning itself as a pioneer in orbital AI infrastructure, with the potential to transform how data is processed, stored, and utilised in space.





Agencies







