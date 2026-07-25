



Chennai-based Torus Motion has introduced India’s first production-ready axial flux motor for sub-100 V applications, marking a significant milestone in indigenous electric mobility technology.





The V1 and V2 series motors deliver up to 20 kW peak power, tailored for electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers, off-highway vehicles, and robotics, combining compact design, high efficiency, and advanced cooling options.





Torus Motion’s axial flux motors represent a paradigm shift from conventional radial flux designs. By adopting axial flux architecture, the company achieves 50% more compactness, superior torque density, and enhanced thermal management.





This makes the motors lighter, easier to integrate, and more efficient, with peak efficiencies reaching up to 95%.





Such performance is critical for India’s growing electric mobility sector, where range, affordability, and reliability are key drivers.





The V1 series is optimised for light EVs such as two-wheelers, golf carts, and autonomous guided vehicles. Available in both air-cooled and liquid-cooled variants, these motors deliver between 7 kW and 9 kW peak power, with torque outputs up to 40 Nm.





Their compact packaging and IP67-rated protection make them suitable for rugged Indian operating conditions, including agricultural and marine applications.





The V2 series is designed for heavier-duty platforms such as L5 category three-wheelers, industrial tow tugs, forklifts, and performance vehicles. With air-cooled versions producing up to 15 kW and liquid-cooled variants reaching 20 kW peak power, these motors provide torque outputs up to 60 Nm, ensuring strong gradeability and load-carrying capacity. Their scalability makes them ideal for both passenger and cargo applications.





A key advantage of Torus Motion’s technology is its flexible voltage configurations (48 V, 60 V, and 72 V), which align with diverse battery architectures used across India’s EV ecosystem. This adaptability allows OEMs to integrate the motors seamlessly into existing vehicle platforms.





The motors are also supported by Torus Motion’s Gen 5 intelligent controllers (TESC), which feature advanced algorithms, automotive-grade CAN communication, and OTA update capabilities, ensuring precise control and long-term reliability.





The company’s focus on indigenous development aligns with India’s ‘Make in India’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ programs, reducing dependence on imports and strengthening local supply chains. By offering complete drivetrain solutions—including motors, controllers, and integration support—Torus Motion positions itself as a critical enabler of India’s EV transformation.





Beyond mobility, these motors are being explored for robotics and industrial automation, where compactness and efficiency are vital. Their high torque density and superior thermal management make them suitable for continuous-duty cycles in demanding environments. Applications extend to micro tractors, marine propulsion, and autonomous utility vehicles, reflecting the versatility of axial flux technology.





The launch of these motors comes at a time when India’s EV market is rapidly expanding, with strong government incentives, rising consumer adoption, and increasing demand for localised powertrain solutions. Torus Motion’s innovation not only strengthens India’s technological base but also enhances its competitiveness in the global EV supply chain.





Agencies







