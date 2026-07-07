



Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his appreciation for the warm welcome extended by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto upon his arrival in Jakarta. Modi stated that he was touched by the personal gesture of President Subianto receiving him at the airport, underscoring the depth of the bilateral relationship.





The Prime Minister emphasised that their discussions would aim to add further momentum to the partnership across diverse sectors, reflecting the strong institutional framework of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established in 2018.





Modi’s arrival in Jakarta marked the beginning of his three‑nation tour covering Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand. His aircraft was ceremonially escorted by Indonesian Air Force fighter jets upon entering Indonesian airspace, symbolising the importance Indonesia attaches to the visit.





A grand welcome awaited him at the airport, which included a traditional dance performance, highlighting the cultural richness of the host nation.





During his stay in Indonesia from 6 to 8 July, Modi and President Subianto will jointly visit the Prambanan Temple complex in Yogyakarta, a UNESCO World Heritage site.





This visit is intended to reinforce cultural linkages between the two nations, complementing the strategic and economic dimensions of their partnership. Modi also expressed his anticipation of engaging with the Indian diaspora in Indonesia, which plays a vital role in strengthening people‑to‑people ties.





In his departure statement, Modi underlined that the engagements during this tour would build upon the robust momentum in India’s relations with Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand. He noted that the visits would expand cooperation across strategic, economic and people‑centric sectors, aligning with India’s Act East Policy and the MAHASAGAR Vision.





The MAHASAGAR framework, standing for Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security Across the Regions, provides India’s institutional blueprint for fostering maritime security, stability and inclusive growth across the Indo‑Pacific.





Indonesia remains India’s second‑largest trading partner within ASEAN, with bilateral trade reaching USD 24.78 billion in the 2025‑26 fiscal year. More than 130 Indian enterprises are actively invested in diverse sectors of the Indonesian economy, ranging from infrastructure and energy to emerging technologies.





Critical mineral cooperation is expected to be a focal point of the bilateral talks, with Indonesia commanding approximately 21 per cent of the world’s nickel reserves and ranking among the top producers of copper, bauxite and tin. These resources are vital for future‑ready economies, particularly in the context of clean energy transitions and advanced manufacturing.





The Prime Minister’s three‑day official visit is designed to structurally strengthen bilateral institutional mechanisms and trade channels, ensuring that cooperation in critical minerals, energy, infrastructure and technology is deepened. Ahead of his arrival, members of the Indian diaspora voiced their expectations for enhanced collaboration in these sectors, reflecting the shared aspirations of both nations.





This high‑profile engagement marks Modi’s fourth visit to Indonesia as Prime Minister and his first bilateral visit since the elevation of ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. It is expected to consolidate the multifaceted relationship, ensuring that the partnership remains dynamic and responsive to regional and global challenges.





ANI







