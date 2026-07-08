



Donald Trump declared during the NATO summit in Ankara that the ceasefire with Iran is “over,” though he left the door open for negotiations, while also criticising NATO over issues relating to Greenland and Iran.





His remarks came amid fresh US strikes on Iranian targets and growing divisions within the alliance.





US President Donald Trump met NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Wednesday at the Beştepe Presidential Complex in Ankara, Turkey, during the 36th NATO Summit. Speaking to reporters, Trump said bluntly, “I think it’s over,” when asked about the ceasefire agreement with Iran. He added that while negotiations could continue, he no longer considered the memorandum of understanding with Tehran valid.





Trump expressed dissatisfaction with NATO, stating he was “not happy with NATO over Greenland, Iran.” His comments reflect longstanding grievances about burden-sharing within the alliance and his repeated insistence that Greenland should be under US control rather than Denmark.





Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen responded firmly at the summit, saying Greenland was “not for sale” and emphasising the right of its people to self-determination.





Referring to Iran, Trump said, “I don’t want to deal with them. They’re sick people.” His remarks came as the US military launched fresh strikes on Iranian targets after three merchant ships were attacked in the Strait of Hormuz.





Washington revoked a licence allowing Iran to sell oil, intensifying economic pressure on Tehran. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte defended the US actions, calling them “absolutely necessary” in response to Iran’s alleged ceasefire violations.





The NATO summit itself was dominated by discussions on defence spending, industrial capacity, and collective deterrence. European leaders sought to reassure Trump of their commitment to the alliance, unveiling arms deals worth at least $50 billion.





These included agreements on joint production of loitering munitions and military transport aircraft, aimed at reducing reliance on US capabilities.





Rutte praised Trump’s push for increased spending, noting that European nations had invested significantly more in defence over the past two years.





Despite these efforts, Trump reiterated his disappointment with NATO allies, accusing them of failing to support the US during the war against Iran. He criticised European nations for not allowing US forces full access to their airspace and bases, though European officials insisted they had honoured commitments despite not being consulted about the conflict.





Trump also singled out Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, once a close ally, saying their relationship had soured because she refused to assist with Iran.





The summit highlighted deep divisions within NATO over the Iran conflict, Greenland, and broader questions of alliance unity. While Trump insisted the ceasefire was finished, NATO leaders urged restraint to avoid further escalation.





The Kremlin announced it was closely monitoring the summit, warning of “confrontational” statements about Russia. Meanwhile, NATO allies pledged long-term support for Ukraine, underscoring the alliance’s dual focus on both Eastern Europe and the Middle East.





Trump’s remarks in Ankara underscore the fragile state of US-Iran relations and the strain within NATO as allies grapple with his demands and unilateral actions. The declaration that the ceasefire is “over” signals a hardening of Washington’s stance, even as back-channel diplomacy continues.





ANI







