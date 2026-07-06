



United States President Donald Trump has intensified his feud with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni by calling for a “restraining order” against her. On Sunday, he posted a photograph with Meloni on Truth Social captioned, “RESTRAINING ORDER NEEDED.”





This latest escalation follows Trump’s earlier criticism of NATO members, particularly Meloni, for not joining American efforts against what he described as Iran’s “very serious Nuclear Threat.” On June 22, he accused allies of failing to support the United States despite decades of American security commitments.





Trump expressed frustration over the reluctance of some allies to directly involve themselves in countering Iran. His remarks singled out Meloni, whose relationship with him has soured since their meeting at the 52nd G7 Summit in France.





The public spat began when Trump claimed Meloni begged him for a photograph. Meloni firmly rejected this, stating, “Neither I nor Italy ever beg.” Her response was widely seen as a defence of her dignity and Italy’s sovereignty.





Since Trump assumed office, Europe has been thrust into political turmoil. He has repeatedly targeted traditional allies, including French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Meloni has now become the latest leader to face his ire.





Carlo Fidanza, a politician from Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party, described her as kind and warm but unyielding when defending her beliefs or her country’s dignity. He emphasised that while she is reasonable, she can be tough if crossed.





Meloni’s political style combines bombast with pragmatism. This approach has allowed her to deliver Italy something rare among European peers: a stable government. Her Brothers of Italy party advocates traditional family values, yet she has avoided being confined to a rigid conservative mould.





She has instead offered more moderate positions, including pro-NATO, pro-American, and fiscally prudent policies. She has explicitly distanced herself from her far-right past, presenting herself as a pragmatic leader aligned with Western institutions.





Despite the current tensions, Italy remains an American ally. Meloni herself has previously remarked that international relationships do not begin or end based on who holds power at a given moment. She likened foreign policy to being far more complex than a reality dating show, saying, “We sometimes talk about foreign policy as if it were ‘Temptation Island.’ Foreign policy is more complex than that.”





Her comments underscore the enduring nature of alliances, even amid personal disputes between leaders. The clash between Trump and Meloni highlights the fragility of political relationships but also the resilience of institutional ties between Italy and the United States.





ANI







