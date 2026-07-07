US President Donald Trump on Monday re-shared Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s congratulatory message to the American people as the United States marked its 250th Independence anniversary. The gesture came through Trump’s Truth Social account, where he amplified Modi’s post originally shared on X.





Prime Minister Modi had extended his wishes on Saturday, addressing President Trump and the citizens of the United States. He wrote, “On behalf of 1.4 billion Indians, I extend my warmest congratulations to President Trump and the people of the United States on the historic 250th anniversary of your Independence. India and the United States share more than a strategic partnership.”





He further emphasised, “Our shared belief in democracy, rule of law and the limitless potential of our people make our friendship a force for global good. May the next 250 years bring even greater prosperity, peace and progress for America and take the India-US partnership to new heights.” His remarks underlined the vision of a stronger bilateral relationship in the decades ahead.





US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor responded appreciatively on X, thanking Prime Minister Modi for his message. His acknowledgement reinforced the importance of India’s greetings in the context of the milestone celebrations.





America celebrated 250 years of independence on July 4. The White House highlighted on its official website that under President Trump, the United States is conducting a full year of festivities.





These began on Memorial Day in 2025 and will continue until the end of 2026, ensuring that the historic milestone is commemorated with nationwide participation.





The White House has engaged all levels of government, the private sector, non-profit organisations, educational institutions and citizens across the country to mark the anniversary. The celebrations are designed not only to honour America’s heritage but also to project its enduring values and future aspirations.





The resharing of Modi’s message by President Trump symbolises the mutual respect and recognition between the two leaders. It also underscores the growing depth of the India-US partnership, which both sides view as central to advancing peace, prosperity and progress globally.





ANI







