



US President Donald Trump has dismissed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s opposition to the proposed sale of F-35 fighter jets to Turkey, insisting that no external leader dictates American arms sales. Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump described Turkey as a “tremendous ally” and declared, “Nobody tells me what we should be selling.”





The remarks came as Netanyahu arrived in Washington for high-level talks with Trump, with regional security and Iran featuring prominently on the agenda. Earlier this month, Netanyahu had warned that supplying F-35s to Turkey would alter the balance of power in the Middle East.





He told CNN that he had personally urged Trump not to approve the sale, arguing that Ankara’s ties to the Muslim Brotherhood and hostility towards Israel made it an unreliable partner.





PM Netanyahu accused Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of leading a regime hostile to the United States and threatening Israel’s existence. He cautioned that the sale would “destroy the power balance in the Middle East” and urged Washington to reconsider. His comments reflect deep Israeli concerns about Ankara’s growing military capabilities and its alignment with Islamist movements.





Trump, however, suggested that Turkey had been more loyal than other allies and deserved consideration for the advanced aircraft. He announced that his administration would soon decide whether to proceed with the sale despite a congressional ban, while also signalling that sanctions imposed over Turkey’s purchase of the Russian S-400 air defence system would be lifted.





He described the F-35 as “the best plane by far” and said the proposed deal was “certainly something we will consider.”





The debate over Turkey’s access to the F-35 has reignited tensions between Washington and Jerusalem. Israel fears that stealth fighters in Turkish hands could undermine its qualitative military edge in the region. Netanyahu’s lobbying underscores the strategic anxiety in Tel Aviv, where Ankara’s ambitions are viewed as a direct threat.





Meanwhile, Turkish President Erdogan has indicated that Ankara believes it is close to securing a deal not only for US-made F-35s but also for American engines to power Turkey’s indigenous KAAN fighter aircraft.





This would significantly boost Turkey’s defence industrial base and strengthen its military aviation program, which has already drawn on partnerships with Pakistan and other allies.





The controversy highlights the complex interplay of alliances and rivalries in the Middle East. For Trump, the decision represents a test of his willingness to override congressional restrictions and allied objections in pursuit of closer ties with Ankara. For Netanyahu, it is a matter of national survival, as he warns that the sale could embolden a hostile neighbour and destabilise the region.





ANI







