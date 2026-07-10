



Two Chinese military pilots were killed during frontline flight training exercises last month, with reports confirming that one of them was a high-ranking tactical commander.





The incident has drawn attention because China rarely discloses military fatalities, and Beijing has not issued any official statement about the deaths. It remains unclear whether the two officers died in the same mission or separate incidents.





One of the deceased was Senior Colonel Fang Ming, aged 38, who served as a tactical commander under the People’s Liberation Army Southern Theatre Command Naval Aviation unit. Fang, originally from Lujiang County in Anhui province, enlisted in 2006 and had built a distinguished career.





He was awarded a third-class merit in 2018 and a second-class merit in 2022 for combat readiness and training. Local authorities confirmed that Fang died during flight training on 10 June, and a memorial service was held on 3 July in Lujiang, attended by more than 200 people, including personnel from his unit.





The Political Work Department of the Southern Theatre Command Naval Aviation unit recognised him as a “martyr.” His colleagues described him as a man who always volunteered to lead, placing national defence above personal concerns.





The second pilot was First Lieutenant Shi Shaoyong, aged 25, from Yishui in Shandong province. Shi enlisted in 2019 and served in Unit 91911 of the Southern Theatre Command Naval Aviation division.





He was a class IV pilot and had already been awarded a third-class merit. According to reports, Shi died during a night flight training mission on 10 June. His tombstone inscription confirmed his service details, and he too was recognised as a “martyr” at his memorial service. Local media noted that after graduation, Shi volunteered to serve on the South China Sea front line, reflecting his commitment to frontline duties.





The Southern Theatre Command Naval Aviation division, to which both men belonged, plays a critical role in China’s maritime defence posture. Unit 91911, where Shi served, is reported to operate helicopters, though no official information has been released about the type of aircraft involved in these fatal incidents.





The lack of clarity over whether Fang and Shi were part of the same mission or flying different aircraft has added to the mystery surrounding the events.





China’s silence on the matter is consistent with its longstanding practice of withholding details about military accidents and fatalities. However, the recognition of both Fang and Shi as martyrs highlights the importance the PLA places on honouring fallen personnel.





Their deaths underscore the risks inherent in military aviation training, particularly in frontline units tasked with defending China’s skies and seas.





The memorial services and official recognition reflect the PLA’s emphasis on loyalty, sacrifice, and operational readiness. Fang’s colleagues praised his devotion to safeguarding maritime defence, while Shi’s decision to volunteer for South China Sea duties demonstrated the commitment of younger officers to China’s strategic priorities.





These incidents also raise questions about the operational safety of training missions within the PLA, especially given the secrecy surrounding aircraft types and mission details.





Agencies







