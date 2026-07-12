



Two people were killed and six others injured in a mass shooting at Toronto’s annual Salsa on St. Clair street festival, sparking a major police operation and leaving the suspect or suspects at large.





The incident occurred near the intersection of St. Clair Avenue West and Arlington Avenue, where the popular Latino-themed festival was underway. Toronto Police confirmed that officers responded to reports of gunfire at around 8.12 pm local time, locating six individuals with gunshot wounds. Two of them were pronounced dead at the scene.





Authorities initially issued an active shooter alert, urging residents to avoid the area. The warning was later lifted once officers secured the scene, but investigators confirmed that no arrests had been made and the suspect remained at large.





Police have not yet disclosed the identities of the victims, the condition of those injured, or any possible motive behind the attack. A heavy police presence continued in the area as forensic teams examined the crime scene and officers searched for those responsible.





Paramedics rushed to the festival grounds to treat the wounded, while Toronto Police maintained updates on social media, stating that the investigation was ongoing. Ontario Premier Doug Ford expressed his devastation at the incident, calling it “senseless violence” and extending condolences to the victims, their families, and all those affected. His remarks underscored the shock felt across the province, given the rarity of such attacks in Toronto.





The Salsa on St. Clair festival, now in its 22nd edition, is a major cultural event in midtown Toronto, featuring live Latin music, dance performances, food stalls, and community activities. It typically attracts thousands of visitors to the bustling corridor lined with shops and restaurants.





The shooting has cast a shadow over what is usually a vibrant celebration of Latino culture, leaving residents and festival-goers shaken.





Toronto, Canada’s largest city, is widely regarded as one of North America’s safest major urban centres. Fatal shootings, particularly those involving multiple victims in public spaces, are relatively rare. This incident has therefore raised serious concerns about public safety at large-scale community events and has prompted calls for stronger preventive measures.





Agencies







