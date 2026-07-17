



China’s newly revealed Type-076 amphibious assault ship Sichuan has been confirmed as the world’s first drone carrier, equipped with electromagnetic catapults and arresting gear to operate fixed‑wing unmanned stealth fighters.





The footage marks a major leap in naval warfare, positioning the vessel between a traditional amphibious platform and a light aircraft carrier.





The latest footage of the People’s Liberation Army Navy’s Type-076 Sichuan provides the clearest view yet of its design features. The ship has been developed specifically to operate fixed‑wing unmanned aircraft, reinforcing assessments that China is pioneering a new class of warship.





This follows its first deployment to the South China Sea in April and the appearance of unmanned flying wing stealth fighters on its deck in February.





The footage highlights several distinctive features. Most notable is the electromagnetic aircraft launch system visible on the flight deck. Satellite imagery had previously confirmed the presence of such a catapult, but the new images provide stronger evidence that the launch‑and‑recovery system is intended primarily for fixed‑wing aircraft. Arresting gear at the stern and completed deck markings further confirm this capability.





One of the most telling details is the absence of flight‑deck markings normally associated with helicopter operations, such as tail‑clearance lines. This suggests that while helicopters will remain part of the aviation complement, the primary emphasis will be on catapult‑launched and arrested‑recovery unmanned aircraft. The core of the air wing is expected to be GJ‑11 unmanned stealth fighters, capable of air‑to‑air combat and cruise missile strike missions, already in service with the People’s Liberation Army Air Force.





The Sichuan displaces an estimated 50,000 tons and measures at least 250 metres in length. It combines a full‑length flight deck with a floodable well deck for launching landing craft, allowing it to transport marines while supporting advanced air operations.





This makes it the world’s first amphibious assault ship equipped with both an electromagnetic catapult and arrested‑recovery system. It is also only the third ship globally with EMALS, after the U.S. Navy’s USS Gerald Ford and China’s supercarrier Fujian.





The integration of electromagnetic catapults significantly expands the range of aircraft that can operate from the ship. It allows the launch of heavier aircraft with larger fuel loads, sensors, electronic warfare equipment, and munitions.





The system imparts considerable energy upon launch, compensating for the relatively short runway length. This capability enables reconnaissance, strike, and electronic warfare aircraft to be deployed from a single carrier, extending surveillance and strike reach far beyond what helicopters alone can achieve.





Experts note that the Sichuan represents a hybrid design, combining the functions of a drone carrier, amphibious assault ship, and light aircraft carrier. Its twin‑island superstructure, advanced aviation systems, and rapid construction progress reflect China’s accumulated expertise from the Type-075 amphibious assault ships and the EMALS technology aboard the Fujian. Delivery to the PLAN is expected soon, marking a technological breakthrough in naval warfare.





Agencies











