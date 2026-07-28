



The Embassy of Ukraine in India announced that Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has extended condolences to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar over the deaths of Indian seafarers in the Black Sea.





In a formal letter of condolence, Sybiha conveyed his sympathy to the families of those who lost their lives amid the worsening security situation in the region.





The Embassy expressed its profound sympathy to the bereaved families and acknowledged the tragic consequences of the deteriorating maritime environment in the Black Sea. It also noted that a call between Sybiha and Jaishankar is anticipated in the near future to discuss the evolving security situation in detail.





The statement highlighted Ukraine’s expectation that the proposed conversation between the two foreign ministers will provide an opportunity to address the current risks in the Black Sea region.





It comes at a time of escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, which have made the waters increasingly dangerous for civilian shipping.





On 25 July, a merchant vessel, MV AGN Ragnar, carrying four Indian nationals was struck at the port of Odesa. India’s Embassy in Ukraine confirmed that two of the crew members are safe, while information is awaited regarding the other two. Search and rescue operations are ongoing, and the Embassy remains in close contact with the relevant authorities.





Just days earlier, on 19 July, another vessel, MV Golden Leo, was attacked while departing Odesa. Four Indian nationals were killed in that incident, and one remains critically injured. These consecutive tragedies have underscored the vulnerability of Indian seafarers operating in the Black Sea.





The Government of India has issued a detailed advisory warning nationals against undertaking employment on commercial vessels in the region without carefully assessing the prevailing risks. It emphasised that employment terms must comply with international maritime standards. Indian nationals requiring consular assistance have been advised to contact the Embassy of India or Consulates in the region.





The advisory reflects the volatile nature of the Black Sea, where both Ukrainian and Russian forces have intensified operations. Civilian shipping has increasingly become a casualty of the conflict, raising concerns about violations of international maritime law and freedom of navigation. Analysts point out that foreign-flagged merchant vessels are now at heightened risk of being targeted, either deliberately or inadvertently, in the ongoing hostilities.





India has strongly condemned such attacks, describing them as deplorable and unacceptable. Diplomatic channels remain active, with New Delhi pressing both Moscow and Kyiv to ensure the safety of Indian nationals and prevent further tragedies. The latest Ukrainian gesture of condolence is seen as part of broader efforts to maintain dialogue and cooperation with India amid the crisis.





ANI







