Bodies are being loaded into a police vehicle (right) by onlookers after the attack by Pak army





Fresh allegations from Pakistan‑occupied Kashmir (PoK) suggest that Pakistani forces may have deployed military‑grade weapons against unarmed civilians in Rawalakot, with Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) leader Umar Nazir Kashmiri claiming dozens of deaths, CNN-News18 reported





The unrest coincides with widespread protests, appeals for international intervention, and mounting criticism of Islamabad’s crackdown.





Umar Nazir Kashmiri has accused Pakistani security forces of using advanced military‑grade weapons against demonstrators in Rawalakot. He alleged that dozens of civilians were killed during the crackdown and demanded accountability through an independent investigation. His claims add to the growing chorus of voices accusing Islamabad of excessive force in suppressing dissent.





Reports from the ground indicate that the JAAC has been staging sit‑ins and marches across PoK, particularly in Rawalakot, Muzaffarabad, and Mirpur. The group has consistently denied being armed, insisting that its members carried only sticks.





However, Pakistani authorities have countered these claims, alleging that protesters possessed modern weapons and targeted security personnel. Conflicting narratives have deepened the uncertainty, with independent verification proving difficult due to restrictions on media access and communication blackouts.





The violence has escalated in recent weeks. According to JAAC leaders, more than thirty people have been killed during clashes linked to the ongoing legislative elections. Umar Nazir Kashmiri himself stated that twenty supporters were killed during a march on 27 July, with at least ten more losing their lives in subsequent sit‑ins and demonstrations. Pakistani officials, meanwhile, confirmed the death of a Rangers personnel and injuries to several others, but disputed the civilian death toll.





The crackdown has been accompanied by severe restrictions on daily life. Internet services, mobile networks, and road access have been disrupted, leaving communities isolated. Amnesty International has described the reports of lethal force as disturbing and called for an impartial investigation. The rights group has also criticised the ban on JAAC under anti‑terrorism laws, arguing that it does not justify deadly violence against protesters.





Separately, a woman from Pakistan‑administered Kashmir has appealed to India and the international community for intervention. Her emotional plea, shared widely on social media, highlighted the desperation of families caught in the violence. She urged external actors to step in and protect civilians, underscoring the growing humanitarian crisis in the region.





The unrest is closely tied to the ongoing elections in PoK, which have been marred by allegations of manipulation and heavy‑handed tactics. JAAC leaders claim that Islamabad manoeuvres legislative seats to install a prime minister of its choosing, fuelling anger among locals who see the process as illegitimate. India has described the protests as a direct consequence of decades of systemic exploitation and administrative oppression in areas under Pakistan’s forcible occupation.





International solidarity movements have begun to emerge. Activists and trade unions abroad have staged protests against the repression in Kashmir, while rights organisations continue to demand transparency and accountability. Analysts warn that the violence risks undermining the legitimacy of the entire electoral exercise, with fears of further escalation as subsequent rounds of voting approach.





The situation remains volatile, with Rawalakot at the epicentre of unrest. The allegations of military‑grade weapons being used against civilians, combined with mounting casualties and restrictions on basic freedoms, have intensified calls for global attention. Families continue to mourn their dead, while protesters vow to resist what they describe as tyranny and oppression.





Agencies







