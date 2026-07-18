



The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, has expressed grave concern over the deteriorating situation in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the Legislative Assembly elections scheduled for 27 July.





He urged Pakistani authorities to exercise restraint, protect fundamental rights, and ensure accountability for the violence that has already claimed dozens of lives since June.





The UN statement highlighted that both protesters and members of the security forces have been killed during demonstrations linked to political unrest. Turk insisted that impartial investigations must be carried out into all reported deaths, and accountability must be ensured regardless of whether the victims were civilians or law enforcement personnel.





The High Commissioner criticised Pakistan’s decision to ban the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee under anti-terrorism laws. This organisation, which represents traders, transporters, students, lawyers and civil society activists, has been at the forefront of the protest movement. Its leaders were arrested following the ban, raising concerns about the suppression of democratic voices.





The UN warned that criminalising a civil society movement and imposing sweeping restrictions on public gatherings undermines fundamental freedoms. Turk stressed that such measures violate the rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association, which are protected under international human rights standards.





He called for detained leaders of the JKJAAC to be granted immediate access to legal counsel and their families. He emphasised that their rights to due process and a fair trial must be respected fully, warning that failure to do so would deepen mistrust and instability in the region.





The High Commissioner also condemned restrictions on internet access across parts of PoK. He noted that communication blackouts disproportionately affect the right to freedom of expression, preventing people from seeking, receiving and sharing information during a period of heightened tension. The UN urged authorities to restore full internet connectivity without delay.





The appeal comes at a time when the region is already under intense scrutiny from international watchdogs. Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have previously criticised Pakistan’s heavy-handed tactics in PoK, pointing to arbitrary detentions, excessive use of force, and restrictions on political participation. These concerns have grown sharper as the July 27 elections approach, with fears that the polls may be conducted under conditions that deny citizens their basic rights.





The UN’s intervention underscores the seriousness of the crisis and the need for Pakistan to align its actions with international obligations. The call for calm and accountability reflects growing international pressure on Islamabad to halt repression and allow democratic processes to function without intimidation or violence.





ANI







