



The United States Army and the Bangladesh Armed Forces will officially commence the annual Tiger Lightning exercise on Sunday, as confirmed by the US Embassy in Dhaka.





This bilateral exercise brings together more than 160 service members from both nations, aiming to enhance collaboration and strengthen their ability to operate effectively in real-world scenarios.





Tiger Lightning 26 will focus on jungle operations, counter-terrorism drills, and tactical combat casualty care. These training modules provide both armies with an opportunity to better understand each other’s operational capabilities and approaches to complex battlefield conditions. The exercise is designed to improve readiness and foster interoperability between the two forces.





The program forms part of the United States Army Pacific’s Theatre Army Campaign Plan and broader security cooperation objectives. It seeks to build professional relationships, refine military operations, and increase preparedness for joint missions. Since its inception in 2017, Tiger Lightning has become a cornerstone of US-Bangladesh defence cooperation.





Although briefly paused during the pandemic, the exercise has been conducted consistently for the past five years. Activities are scheduled across classroom and field environments, culminating in a comprehensive field training exercise that will test the skills and coordination of participating troops.





Last year, Tiger Lightning 2025 was inaugurated at the Para Commando Brigade in Jalalabad Cantonment, Sylhet, on 25 July. The opening ceremony was attended by Major General Ascot A. Winter, Deputy Commanding General of USARPAC, who served as the Chief Guest. The exercise was jointly supervised by the Bangladesh Army’s Para Commando Brigade and the Nevada National Guard under USARPAC. It continued for six days until 30 July 2025.





A total of 66 personnel from the Nevada National Guard and 100 personnel from the Bangladesh Army’s Para Commando Brigade took part in Tiger Lightning 2025. Senior officials from the Bangladesh Army, including the Director of Army Air Defence Directorate, the Director of Military Training Directorate, and the Commander of the Para Commando Brigade, were present at the inauguration ceremony, underscoring the importance of the exercise.





Bangladesh and the United States continue to maintain close cooperation in regional and global security, counter-terrorism, disaster management, and humanitarian assistance. Bangladesh remains committed to confronting natural disasters and global threats, working collaboratively with the United States and other partners to strengthen resilience and preparedness.





The exercise is expected to significantly enhance the professional skills of participating troops while further consolidating the defence relationship between the Bangladesh Army and the United States Army. It reflects a shared commitment to regional stability and collective security.





ANI







