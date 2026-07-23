



The United States and Saudi Arabia have concluded a landmark civil nuclear power agreement that permits the kingdom to construct reactors using American technology and enrich uranium.





The deal, announced by the U.S. Energy Department, represents the culmination of years of negotiations spanning both President Donald Trump’s first administration and that of former President Joe Biden. Previous attempts had faltered due to concerns raised by nonproliferation groups, who warned that such an arrangement could provide Saudi Arabia with a pathway to developing nuclear weapons.





Unlike the earlier Biden proposal, the current pact does not include the Additional Protocol that would have allowed the International Atomic Energy Agency to conduct intrusive snap inspections.





The agreement enables Saudi Arabia to enrich uranium and reprocess nuclear waste, both of which are considered potential routes to nuclear weapons development. By contrast, the United Arab Emirates agreed to forgo these capabilities when it signed a similar deal with Washington in 2009.





The agreement was signed by U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright and Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman. It is structured as a 123 Agreement, accompanied by a bilateral safeguards arrangement.





The U.S. administration emphasised that the deal complies with the non-proliferation provisions of the Atomic Energy Act, which are regarded as among the world’s strongest. Saudi Arabia has long argued that if it could not partner with the United States, it might turn to China or Russia, whose proliferation standards differ significantly.





The deal now moves to Congress for review. Lawmakers have 90 session days to object, and any attempt to override a presidential veto would require a two‑thirds majority. Critics, including Kelsey Davenport of the Arms Control Association, urged Congress to reject or amend the agreement, warning that it risks widening the door to nuclear proliferation in the Middle East.





The pact, which spans approximately 30 years, involves the construction of AP1000 reactors worth tens of billions of dollars, a project that would benefit Westinghouse, jointly owned by Cameco of Canada and Brookfield Asset Management.





Industry sources noted that the agreement requires a feasibility study on deploying U.S. technology in Saudi Arabia. Given the slow pace of nuclear plant construction and uranium enrichment, it could take many years before the necessary infrastructure is established.





Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has repeatedly stated that Saudi Arabia does not seek nuclear weapons, but he has also warned that the kingdom would pursue them if Iran did, fuelling fears of a regional arms race. Democratic lawmakers have voiced concern that the deal could exacerbate tensions as the U.S.‑Israeli conflict with Iran continues.





Senator Edward Markey criticised the agreement, arguing that it empowers Saudi Arabia, which he described as authoritarian and belligerent, to develop nuclear weapons technologies while simultaneously engaging in conflict with Iran. He warned that the deal would make the world less safe.





Conversely, Senator Jim Risch, a Republican, expressed support, aligning with the Crown Prince’s view that the agreement benefits both nations.





The deal’s implications are profound, not only for U.S.‑Saudi relations but also for the broader Middle East. While it promises economic and technological cooperation, it raises serious questions about proliferation risks and regional stability.





The balance between energy development and security concerns will be closely scrutinised as Congress deliberates on the agreement.





Agencies







