



The United States Central Command has confirmed that American forces have completed their seventh consecutive night of strikes against Iran. The operation involved fighter aircraft, aerial drones, warships, and other assets, targeting surveillance sites, military logistics infrastructure, underground weapons storage, and maritime capabilities. The strikes concluded at 9:30 pm Eastern Time on July 17.





Washington has reiterated that pressure on Tehran will continue under direct executive orders. CENTCOM stated that it is holding Iran accountable at the Commander in Chief’s direction while enforcing a naval blockade against Iranian ports.





The briefing highlighted the extensive American military presence in the region, noting that more than 50,000 service members are deployed across the Middle East in a state of high alert.





Iranian state media reported that the overnight bombardments killed three people and injured eight others in Hormozgan province. The deputy governor for political, security, and social affairs confirmed the casualties, describing them as the result of enemy attacks across multiple locations in the south.





CENTCOM asserted that the strikes were intended to continue degrading Iranian military capabilities under President Donald Trump’s orders. Tehran responded aggressively, claiming to have disrupted maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.





The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps alleged that two oil tankers exploded after entering a mined route south of the strait, though no evidence or identities of the vessels were provided. The IRGC also claimed to have stopped four commercial vessels attempting to cross the chokepoint, but these claims remain unverified.





Iran accused American forces of striking civilian infrastructure, including an airport, a railway station, and two bridges. Tehran further claimed to have hit US military assets across the Gulf, though these assertions could not be independently confirmed.





Senior Iranian figures warned of escalation, with Major General Mohsen Rezaei stating that Iran would shift to full-scale offensive operations if US strikes continued for another two to three days.





He warned that no political border would remain safe. Revolutionary Guards aerospace commander Majid Mousavi vowed that Iranian missile and drone operations would persist until US attacks ceased against Iran’s southern coastal installations and areas around the Strait of Hormuz.





The confrontation has widened, drawing Gulf nations into the line of fire. Kuwaiti authorities reported that an Iranian strike damaged a domestic power and water installation, prompting rationing of electricity. The Kuwaiti military confirmed injuries among service members after Iranian drones targeted military sites.





The IRGC claimed to have struck American radar infrastructure and aircraft in Qatar, while Qatari authorities confirmed intercepting incoming missile threats. Tehran also claimed to have hit radar sites in Oman and targeted the Al-Tanf garrison in Syria. In Jordan, the military confirmed intercepting three Iranian missiles. Bahrain advised citizens to seek shelter after reports that US aircraft and helicopters at an island airbase had been targeted.





Commercial shipping lanes are facing mounting disruption. The UK Maritime Trade Operations agency reported that a tanker was hit by a projectile off the Omani coast overnight, underscoring the risks to vessels transiting near the Strait of Hormuz.





Despite international appeals for restraint, there are no signs of diplomatic progress, and the exchanges are fuelling fears of a wider regional war.





ANI







