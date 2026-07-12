



The United States launched a third round of strikes against Iran on Saturday after accusing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of attacking the Cyprus‑flagged container vessel M/V GFS Galaxy in the Strait of Hormuz.





According to US Central Command, the ship sustained severe damage in its engine room and an onboard fire left it unable to continue its journey. A civilian crew member is reported missing.





CENTCOM confirmed that the strikes began at 7:15 p.m. Eastern Time and were ordered directly by the Commander in Chief. The statement emphasised that Iran had been given an opportunity to demonstrate adherence to the Memorandum of Understanding signed earlier but had failed once again.





The US military said the operation was intended to impose a heavy cost on Iran and degrade its ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial shipping in the strategic waterway.





US War Secretary Pete Hegseth responded to CENTCOM’s announcement by declaring that Iran had made a poor choice and would now pay the price. His remarks underscored Washington’s determination to hold Tehran accountable for repeated violations of maritime security agreements.





Hours before the strikes, the IRGC announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz “until further notice.” The statement declared that no vessel would be permitted to transit the strait until the United States ended what Iran described as unlawful interference in the West Asia region.





The IRGC Navy warned that any attempt to exploit the closure as a pretext for further military action would be met with a forceful response, including strikes on additional enemy bases in the region. Responsibility for any consequences, it said, lay with the United States, Israel, and regional countries hosting American military facilities.





These rapid military escalations coincided with diplomatic manoeuvres aimed at preventing a wider conflict. Qatari negotiators travelled to Iran to explore ways of easing tensions and creating conditions for renewed dialogue between Washington and Tehran.





At the same time, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi met his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr Albusaidi in Muscat. Araghchi later stated on his official Telegram channel that the talks focused on bilateral relations and regional developments.





According to Iran’s Foreign Ministry, the two sides discussed mechanisms to ensure safe passage of ships in line with Article 5 of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding. Oman reiterated its support for diplomacy and stressed the importance of de‑escalation.





The situation in the Strait of Hormuz remains highly volatile, with military confrontation and diplomatic engagement unfolding simultaneously. The missing crew member from the M/V GFS Galaxy highlights the human cost of the crisis, while the closure of the strait threatens global energy supplies and maritime trade.





The outcome of these parallel military and diplomatic efforts will determine whether the region moves closer to war or finds a path back to negotiation.





ANI







