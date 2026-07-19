



US Central Command has confirmed that American forces have redirected five commercial vessels and disabled one vessel following the resumption of the naval blockade against Iran. The announcement was made on Saturday, with CENTCOM emphasising that enforcement operations remain ongoing.





The USS Donald Cook, a guided-missile destroyer, was reported to be conducting operations in the Arabian Sea. An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter was seen flying nearby as part of the blockade enforcement. CENTCOM stated that as of 18 July, five commercial vessels had been redirected and one vessel disabled.





This follows an earlier incident on 15 July, when US forces disabled an empty oil tanker attempting to sail towards an Iranian port. The vessel, identified as the Curacao-flagged M/T Belma, was observed transiting through international waters towards Kharg Island. According to CENTCOM, the ship ignored multiple warnings before a US aircraft fired Hellfire missiles into its smokestack, disabling it permanently.





The blockade was resumed on 16 July, targeting vessels travelling to or from Iranian ports and coastal areas. CENTCOM has stressed that American forces remain vigilant and prepared to ensure full compliance with the measures.





The escalation comes in the aftermath of the collapse of the 14-point Memorandum of Understanding signed last month between Washington and Tehran. The agreement had been intended to reduce hostilities and pave the way for negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program and maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz. Its failure has reignited conflict across West Asia.





Since the collapse, the United States has carried out strikes against Iranian military and civilian assets. Iran has responded with retaliatory attacks on American bases across the Gulf, intensifying the confrontation. The Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy transit route, has once again become the focal point of tensions.





The blockade and subsequent military actions highlight the deteriorating security environment in the region. The US has deployed significant naval and aerial assets to enforce the blockade, while Iran continues to challenge American operations through retaliatory measures.





The situation underscores the fragility of maritime security and the broader geopolitical struggle between Washington and Tehran.





ANI







