



US State Department Spokesperson Margaret Macleod has expressed that there is “great optimism” surrounding the ongoing discussions on the India–US trade agreement. She stated that officials believe the interim deal will “conclude soon,” reflecting the growing momentum in bilateral negotiations.





Macleod made these remarks during an exclusive conversation with ANI. When asked about the interim trade deal, she explained that while optimism is high, the finer details should be sought directly from the US Trade Representative. This underscores Washington’s cautious but confident approach to finalising the agreement.





Her comments follow earlier statements by US Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, Bethany Poulos Morrison, who had said that Washington is “very, very close” to concluding the historic trade agreement with India.





Morrison had emphasised that the deal would open India’s vast market to American goods on reciprocal terms, aligning with the broader Mission 500 trade target.





The optimism comes after US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, accompanied by a senior American delegation, met with India’s Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi in June. The discussions focused on advancing the Interim Agreement, which was originally launched by President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both sides have signalled urgency in moving towards a conclusion.





In addition to trade, Macleod addressed “Operation Hardball,” a coordinated crackdown targeting India-based organised crime groups. She noted that the indictment from the US Department of Justice had just been unsealed and contained limited details regarding extradition or specific cooperation. However, she stressed that the arrests carried out in the US, Europe, and other nations were clearly the result of collaboration with allies.





Operation Hardball is aimed at dismantling networks allegedly involved in violent crimes, extortion, and international narcotics trafficking. The coordinated arrests highlight the scale of transnational cooperation between the US and its partners in tackling organised crime.





Macleod’s remarks therefore reflect two parallel strands of US–India engagement: optimism about concluding a landmark trade agreement and determination to confront organised crime through multinational collaboration. Together, these developments underscore the strategic depth of the partnership between the two democracies.





ANI







