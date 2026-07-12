



The United States has carried out another major wave of strikes against Iran, marking the third round of operations in less than a week.





According to US Central Command, the latest action took place on Saturday and involved hitting approximately 140 Iranian military targets with precision munitions delivered by land- and sea-based fighter aircraft, drones, and naval vessels.





The targets included Iranian missile and drone sites, naval capabilities, ammunition storage facilities, communication networks, and coastal surveillance locations. CENTCOM stated that the strikes were intended to hold Iranian forces accountable for attacking another commercial ship in the Strait of Hormuz.





Over the course of three nights of strikes this week, US forces have struck more than 300 targets under the direction of the Commander in Chief. The stated objective has been to degrade Iran’s ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial vessels transiting the strait. CENTCOM emphasised that commercial vessel traffic through the vital maritime corridor continues despite the escalation.





Since early May, US forces have facilitated the safe passage of more than 800 commercial vessels and 400 million barrels of crude oil through the Strait of Hormuz. This underscores the strategic importance of the waterway, which remains one of the world’s most critical energy transit routes.





The latest strikes came after an incident earlier in the day involving the Cyprus-flagged container vessel M/V GFS Galaxy. CENTCOM reported that the ship was attacked in the Strait of Hormuz by Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces. A civilian crew member is missing, and the vessel suffered an onboard fire and significant engine room damage, leaving it unable to continue its journey.





CENTCOM’s official statement on X noted that the strikes began at 7:15 p.m. ET in direct response to the attack on the M/V GFS Galaxy. The command stressed that Iran had been given an opportunity to demonstrate adherence to the Memorandum of Understanding but had failed once again.





The US military declared that it was imposing a heavy cost on Iran by continuing to degrade its ability to target civilian mariners and commercial shipping. CENTCOM reiterated that the strikes were being conducted under the direct orders of the Commander in Chief.





The escalation highlights the growing tension in the Strait of Hormuz, where repeated confrontations between US and Iranian forces have raised concerns over maritime security and the stability of global energy supplies.





ANI







