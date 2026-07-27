



A merchant vessel carrying four Indian nationals was struck at the port of Odesa in Ukraine. The incident involved the MV AGN Ragnar on 25 July. India’s Embassy in Ukraine confirmed that two of the Indians are safe, while information is still awaited regarding the other two. Search and rescue operations are currently underway.





The Embassy of India in Ukraine stated that it is closely monitoring the situation and remains in constant touch with the concerned authorities. In a post on X, the Embassy emphasised its active engagement in ensuring assistance to those affected.





The Embassy reiterated its commitment to extend all possible help to the families and individuals impacted by the incident. It highlighted that the volatile security situation in and around the Black Sea and adjoining maritime areas continues to pose serious risks due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.





The government has therefore advised Indian nationals intending to undertake employment on commercial vessels operating in the region to carefully assess prevailing security conditions before accepting such assignments.





The Ministry of External Affairs issued a detailed advisory for Indian nationals considering employment on commercial vessels in the Black Sea region. It stressed that the terms of employment must comply with applicable international maritime standards. The advisory also urged Indian nationals requiring consular assistance to contact the Embassy of India or Consulates in the region without delay.





The attack on MV AGN Ragnar comes just days after another vessel, MV Golden Leo, was struck near Odesa, resulting in the deaths of four Indian nationals. These repeated incidents underline the growing dangers faced by civilian shipping in the Black Sea, where both Ukrainian and Russian forces have intensified operations.





Analysts note that commercial vessels flying foreign flags have increasingly become targets, raising concerns about violations of international maritime law and freedom of navigation.





The Indian government has taken a firm stance in condemning such attacks, describing them as deplorable and unacceptable. Diplomatic channels remain active, with India pressing both Moscow and Kyiv to ensure the safety of Indian seafarers and to prevent further tragedies.





The latest incident has once again brought into sharp focus the vulnerability of merchant shipping in contested waters and the urgent need for enhanced maritime security measures.





ANI







