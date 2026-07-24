



Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has underlined that China and India should regard each other as partners rather than competitors, and as opportunities rather than threats.





He made these remarks during his meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Manila, where both leaders called for stronger bilateral ties, closer coordination in multilateral forums and enhanced cooperation across various domains.





According to the Chinese foreign ministry’s readout, Wang Yi stated that the meetings between President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kazan and Tianjin had guided China-India relations onto the right track of improvement and development.





He emphasised that institutional exchanges had gradually resumed, peace and tranquillity had been maintained along border areas, and bilateral trade had reached a new high.





Wang Yi stressed that these achievements had not come easily and should be cherished. He described China and India as representatives of emerging economies and key members of the Global South. He urged both nations to prioritise human well-being, demonstrate responsibility as major powers, consolidate the positive momentum of bilateral relations, strengthen coordination in international and regional affairs, and contribute positively to multipolarity and the democratisation of international relations.





He further said that China was willing to work with India to implement the consensus reached by their leaders, maintain close high-level exchanges, expand cooperation in trade, media and people-to-people exchanges, properly handle sensitive issues, and explore a correct way for neighbouring major powers to coexist peacefully. This, he noted, should be based on mutual respect, mutual trust, common development and common prosperity.





Referring to the BRICS grouping, Wang Yi highlighted that India and China would assume the bloc’s chairmanship successively over the next two years. He called for greater coordination to advance the “Greater BRICS Cooperation” mechanism and assured that China would continue to support India in successfully hosting this year’s BRICS summit.





The two foreign ministers also exchanged views on international and regional issues of mutual concern, including developments in Iran and Myanmar. Wang Yi’s remarks reflected Beijing’s intent to deepen cooperation with New Delhi while managing differences constructively.





Meanwhile, Jaishankar conveyed to Wang Yi that ensuring stability along frontier regions remains a prerequisite for restoring standard diplomatic engagements.





He emphasised that bilateral relations must be anchored in mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity. He raised crucial economic concerns, pointing to market entry barriers, expanding trade deficits and unpredictable global supply networks.





Both leaders gathered in Manila to participate in key ministerial discussions hosted under the ASEAN framework. Their meeting came against the backdrop of progressive normalisation measures in bilateral ties, following years of acute tension triggered by the military standoff in eastern Ladakh that began four years ago.





Jaishankar reiterated that a stable and cooperative partnership requires a foundational framework governed by shared principles. He remarked that such a relationship could make a valuable contribution to a multi-polar Asia and a multi-polar world. He also underscored the absolute necessity of maintaining calm along the Line of Actual Control, stressing that border stability is non-negotiable.





He recalled that since October 2024, both sides had engaged to ensure that this objective was met. He emphasised that this will continue to need constant attention, with relevant mechanisms receiving full support and strong encouragement. His comments reinforced India’s position that peace along the border is indispensable for the broader relationship to flourish.





ANI







