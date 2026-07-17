



US forces on Thursday launched another wave of military strikes against Iran, marking the sixth consecutive night of operations. The strikes come amid escalating hostilities following the collapse of the 14‑point memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran.





According to US Central Command, the latest attack was aimed at further degrading Iran’s military capabilities, which Washington claims are being used to threaten commercial vessels transiting through the Strait of Hormuz. CENTCOM confirmed that operations began at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday.





Iranian state media reported multiple explosions in southern Iran following what it described as American air raids. In Bandar Abbas, explosions were heard in the western parts of the city, while the Governor of Bushehr confirmed two blasts in the province, describing them as continued American aggression.





The Public Relations Department of Hormozgan University of Medical Sciences reported that seven people were injured in an attack on the residential neighbourhood of Tappe Allah Akbar in Bandar Abbas. Rescue and medical personnel were placed on full alert, and treatment measures were initiated immediately for the injured.





IRIB also reported eight additional explosions in Masan village on Qeshm Island, which it attributed to American air raids. These incidents highlight the growing intensity of the conflict and the impact on civilian areas.





CENTCOM stated that the operation specifically targeted Iranian military capabilities used to threaten vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. The command emphasised that precision‑guided munitions were employed to strike multiple locations, including Bandar Abbas, an important Iranian port city.





Earlier, CENTCOM confirmed that it had completed its Wednesday wave of strikes against Iran. That operation concluded at 9 p.m. ET on July 15 and targeted command centres, air defence systems, missile and drone capabilities, and coastal surveillance facilities. The strikes were designed to further degrade Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping and civilian crews.





The Wednesday operation also employed precision‑guided munitions against multiple targets, reinforcing Washington’s determination to maintain freedom of navigation in one of the world’s most strategically significant maritime trade routes.





The continuation of nightly strikes underscores the United States’ intent to sustain pressure on Iran’s military infrastructure. The collapse of the memorandum of understanding has removed a fragile framework for dialogue, leaving both sides locked in escalating military confrontation.





The situation in West Asia remains volatile, with the Strait of Hormuz at the centre of global concern. The waterway is vital to international commerce, and disruptions caused by military hostilities risk destabilising energy markets and maritime security.





ANI







