



President of Zanzibar, United Republic of Tanzania, and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council, Hussein Ali Mwinyi, will undertake an official visit to India from 17 to 20 July, as announced by the Ministry of External Affairs in a media advisory. He will be accompanied by his wife, First Lady Mariyam Mwinyi.





The visit will begin in Chennai on Friday, 17 July, before the delegation travels to New Delhi on Saturday, 18 July. On Sunday, 19 July, President Mwinyi is scheduled to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Vice President CP Radhakrishnan. He will also pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi by laying a wreath at Rajghat. The program will conclude with his departure on Monday, 20 July.





Zanzibar, a semi-autonomous archipelago off the coast of Tanzania in the Indian Ocean, is renowned for its pristine white-sand beaches, spice plantations, and the UNESCO-listed Stone Town. While Tanzania oversees union-wide affairs such as defence, foreign policy, and immigration, Zanzibar retains full control over its internal governance, with its own president, parliament, and laws.





The timing of the visit is significant, coming shortly after the 5th Session of the India-Tanzania Joint Trade Committee (JTC) held in Dar es Salaam on 29–30 April. During that meeting, both sides reviewed progress and explored new areas of cooperation. India and Tanzania reaffirmed their commitment to deepen bilateral trade and economic ties, with trade between the two countries reaching $9.02 billion in 2025–26, up from $8.64 billion in the previous fiscal year.





The Ministry of Commerce & Industry noted that a comprehensive review of bilateral merchandise trade reflected steady growth since the 4th JTC, underscoring the upward trajectory of economic engagement. The meeting was co-chaired by Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal and Tanzania’s Permanent Secretary Amb Dr Samwel William Shelukindo.





Discussions covered a wide range of sectors, including trade settlement in local currencies, facilitation of long-term business visas for Indian businesspersons, strengthening regulatory collaboration in pharmaceuticals, and capacity building in health, AYUSH, education, and shipbuilding.





The ministry emphasised that talks were conducted in a friendly and positive atmosphere, reflecting the strong and close relations between India and Tanzania.





India and Tanzania share a warm and strategic partnership, with defence cooperation guided by a five-year roadmap. The visit of President Mwinyi is expected to further consolidate ties, not only in trade and economic engagement but also in cultural, political, and strategic dimensions.





ANI







