



President of Zanzibar, United Republic of Tanzania, and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council, Hussein Ali Mwinyi, arrived in New Delhi late on Saturday as part of his four-day official visit to India. The visit is aimed at strengthening the India-Tanzania Strategic Partnership and expanding cooperation across key sectors.





The Ministry of External Affairs welcomed the visiting leader in a post on X, noting that the visit builds on longstanding people-to-people ties and shared priorities between India and Tanzania as partners in the Global South.





Before arriving in the national capital, President Mwinyi visited Chennai. There, he attended the 63rd Convocation Ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras as the Chief Guest. His presence carried added significance, as the IIT-Madras Zanzibar campus marked two years since its establishment in October 2023.





The MEA highlighted that the visit reflects the growing momentum in the India-Tanzania Strategic Partnership. It emphasised that President Mwinyi’s engagements in Chennai underscored the importance of educational collaboration, particularly through the IIT-Madras Zanzibar campus, which is the first international campus of an Indian Institute of Technology.





According to the MEA, President Mwinyi’s visit to India, from 17 to 20 July, is taking place at the invitation of Vice President CP Radhakrishnan. He is accompanied by his spouse and a high-level delegation comprising ministers and senior officials.





During his stay in New Delhi, President Mwinyi is scheduled to hold talks with Vice President Radhakrishnan. The discussions will review the full spectrum of India-Tanzania relations and explore new avenues for bilateral cooperation. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is also expected to call on the visiting leader.





India and Tanzania share longstanding ties of friendship and cooperation across a wide range of sectors. The MEA stated that President Mwinyi’s visit is expected to impart renewed momentum to bilateral relations and further deepen cooperation for the mutual benefit of both countries.





The visit also comes against the backdrop of expanding India’s outreach in Africa, where Tanzania has emerged as a key partner. India has been actively engaging in capacity building, infrastructure development, and defence cooperation with Tanzania, while Zanzibar itself has become a focal point for educational and technological collaboration.





The presence of President Mwinyi at IIT-Madras highlights the importance of academic diplomacy in strengthening bilateral ties.





The Zanzibar campus has been instrumental in offering advanced programs in data science, artificial intelligence, and other frontier technologies, thereby contributing to skill development and innovation in East Africa.





This visit is expected to consolidate cooperation not only in education and technology but also in trade, health, maritime security, and renewable energy, reflecting the shared priorities of both nations as partners in the Global South.





ANI







