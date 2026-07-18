



India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has reaffirmed that zero tolerance against terrorism is not just rhetoric but a concrete line of action, citing Operation Sindoor as proof of India’s resolve.





He also highlighted record defence production of ₹1.78 lakh crore and exports to nearly 100 countries, positioning India as a credible global security partner.





India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh declared that New Delhi’s stance on terrorism is uncompromising, stating that “zero tolerance against terrorism is not merely a statement for us, but a Line of Action.”





He emphasised that India will strike against terrorism not only at its doorstep but by entering the house, a strategy demonstrated during Operation Sindoor in 2025. This operation showcased India’s ability to conduct decisive technological warfare using advanced indigenous systems such as Akashteer, Akash missile system, and BrahMos, alongside other modern equipment.





Singh underscored that India’s defence production has reached a record level of nearly ₹1.78 lakh crore annually, with defence products now being exported to almost 100 countries. This surge in production and exports reflects India’s transformation into a credible global security partner, with its strategic footprint expanding from the Indian Ocean to the Indo-Pacific. He noted that India is well-positioned to achieve a defence production milestone of ₹3 lakh crore by 2029, a target aligned with the government’s vision of self-reliance.





The Defence Minister stressed that dependence on foreign countries for weapons, ammunition, navigation systems, missiles, radars, and drones limits strategic and military autonomy. India’s current program is designed to eliminate this dependency and ensure complete sovereignty in defence capabilities.





He credited the Modi government’s emphasis on self-reliance as the “biggest step” taken to strengthen India’s defence sector, contrasting it with previous governments that, in his view, lacked faith in India’s potential.





Operation Sindoor was described as a splendid example of technological warfare, proving that India’s armed forces not only understand change but are confidently employing it. Singh said this success is possible because of the new foundation laid over the past 12 years, which has transformed India’s defence sector through structural reforms, innovation, and indigenous production. He highlighted that in 2013-14, defence exports stood at just ₹686 crore, but by 2025-26 they had surged to over ₹38,000 crore, representing a nearly 57-fold increase.





The Defence Minister also linked these achievements to broader geopolitical dynamics. He pointed out that rising global military expenditure, which reached $2.7 trillion in 2024, opens up significant opportunities for India’s indigenous defence industries.





With increasing private sector participation, India’s defence sector is evolving from being controlled to being facilitated, ensuring faster decision-making and greater innovation. Singh reiterated that defence spending should be seen not as mere expenditure but as an economic investment with multiplier impact, strengthening both national security and economic growth.





The Controllers’ Conference 2025, which Singh is set to inaugurate, will further reinforce this vision. Hosted by the Defence Accounts Department, the conference will focus on transforming defence finance and economics, with themes such as budget reform, audit restructuring, and capacity building.





Singh emphasised that the Defence Accounts Department must evolve into a facilitator, ensuring financial agility and operational readiness for the armed forces. He noted that reforms such as SAMPURNA, an AI-driven automation system for procurement and payments, and SPARSH, a digital pension delivery platform serving over 32 lakh pensioners, are examples of how India is modernising its defence financial architecture.





By combining operational success, indigenous production, and financial reform, Singh asserted that India is not only securing its own sovereignty but also emerging as a trusted global security partner. The trajectory ahead, he said, is ambitious yet achievable, with India poised to expand its defence production and exports while maintaining its uncompromising stance against terrorism.





PTI







