



India’s National Space Technology Conclave 2026 at Chandigarh University concluded with ISRO experts and industry leaders affirming India’s emergence as a global space power, highlighting radar system leadership, AI/ML-driven satellites, quantum-secure communications, and space sustainability as pillars of future missions.





The event also unveiled Chandigarh University’s Declaration on Space Technology for Viksit Bharat 2047, reinforcing India’s ambition to become a leading innovation hub.





The two-day conclave at Chandigarh University brought together over thirty eminent scientists, mission leaders, technologists, CEOs of space start-ups, and senior representatives from ISRO, IIST, IN-SPACe, NSIL, and URSC.





It was organised by the Kalpana Chawla Centre for Research in Space Science and Technology in collaboration with ISRO and IIST. The conclave was part of the National Space Day 2026 celebrations and aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.





Dr. Nilesh M Desai, former Director of the Space Applications Centre, ISRO, emphasised that India has emerged as a global leader in radar systems over the past decade. He noted that India’s capabilities now span almost all major radar frequency bands, positioning the country as an attractive partner for agencies such as NASA, JPL, CNES, and JAXA.





He stressed that Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Quantum Technology, and Inter-Satellite Links will transform upcoming satellite systems. On-board processing and edge computing will enable satellites to process data in orbit, supporting real-time decision-making for governance, planning, and disaster management.





Quantum technology will enhance cyber security for financial transactions, military communications, and sensitive networks. He also highlighted ISRO’s efforts to strengthen secure navigation capabilities to counter spoofing threats and the development of India’s Space-Based Surveillance program for national security.





Dr. Anil Kumar, former Director of ISTRAC, ISRO, addressed the critical challenge of space sustainability. He explained that the growing accumulation of space debris from defunct satellites, spent rocket stages, and fragments poses risks to operational spacecraft.





Even small debris travelling at high velocities can cause severe damage and trigger cascading collisions. He warned that uncontrolled re-entry of space objects could create risks on Earth and that the proliferation of satellites affects astronomical observations.





He stressed the need for responsible operations, continuous monitoring, collision avoidance, debris mitigation, and stronger international cooperation. He affirmed India’s active role in safeguarding satellites, supporting international guidelines, and participating in global forums to ensure outer space remains safe and usable for future generations.





Deepinder Singh Sandhu, Senior Managing Director of Chandigarh University, highlighted India’s transformation into a global space power. He recalled the historic launch of Aryabhata in 1975 and noted that India has since pioneered cost-effective launches, with PSLV delivering 399 foreign satellites till 2026 compared to just 35 before 2014.





He said India’s growing launch capabilities are attracting global demand, reflecting a confident and self-reliant nation. He emphasised that recent space reforms have enabled private participation, investment, and innovation, ensuring India’s rise as a leading global space power to realise the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.





The second day of the conclave focused on translating space technology priorities into education, research, and mission capabilities. Sessions covered mission architecture, satellite and subsystem engineering, payload development, validation, ground stations, TT&C, mission control, AI-enabled operations, and space data processing.





A strategic roundtable and expert sessions explored space systems and mission engineering, scientific payloads, and ground segment operations.





The day also featured an interactive ‘Meet the Scientists & Space Industry Leaders’ session, giving students direct engagement with experts, followed by a student-space leaders conversation and the valedictory function.





Additional highlights included the unveiling of the Chandigarh University Declaration on Space Technology for Viksit Bharat 2047, which aims to strengthen universities’ role in national space missions.





The conclave also showcased India’s booming private space ecosystem, with over 450 start-ups since the sector was opened to private participation in 2020.





Experts urged students to think beyond textbooks, develop solutions for societal benefit, and prepare for future capabilities such as habitation on the Moon and Mars.





Agencies







