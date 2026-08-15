



Amber Wings, a Chennai-based drone innovator, has unveiled its VTOL platform Atva, a hybrid drone designed for both defence and logistics applications.





It combines vertical take-off agility with fixed-wing efficiency, offering payload capacity up to 6 kg, endurance of one hour, and range exceeding 100 km, making it one of India’s most advanced UAV systems.





Amber Wings has positioned Atva as a tactical and logistics solution capable of operating in demanding environments. The drone is engineered with a hybrid vertical lift system that allows seamless transition between hovering and forward flight. This dual capability ensures rapid deployment in confined urban areas while maintaining long-range efficiency for extended missions.





The Atva platform integrates advanced imaging solutions. It is equipped with multispectral sensors, high-definition thermal optics, and stabilised 4K night-vision systems.





These features provide commanders with real-time battlefield awareness, enabling detection of hidden threats, unauthorised movements, and structural vulnerabilities. Such capabilities are critical for border security, tactical reconnaissance, and precision surveillance.





The drone’s logistics applications are equally significant. Atva can transport critical supplies such as ammunition, medical kits, and communication hardware across contested terrain, reducing reliance on vulnerable ground convoys. Its heavy-lift autonomous systems are optimised for frontline supply chains, ensuring continuity of operations in hostile zones.





Amber Wings has also emphasised resilience and safety. Atva features redundant propulsion systems, low-acoustic signatures, and optimised aerodynamics. These attributes allow it to penetrate contested airspace undetected while maintaining mission continuity even in adverse weather or high-interference environments. Fail-safe propulsion ensures stability and reliability under extreme conditions.





The platform is powered by in-house AI and onboard GPU compute, enabling Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations. This autonomy reduces dependence on constant ground links, allowing adaptive mission control and real-time navigation. Such intelligence makes Atva suitable for both defence and commercial logistics, including quick commerce and medical supply transport.





Amber Wings has already secured DGCA certification for its hybrid cargo drone ATVA-1, marking a regulatory milestone in India’s drone ecosystem.





This approval authorises round-the-clock operations, including night flying, and positions the company as a leader in India’s UAV sector. With Atva, Amber Wings extends its portfolio to defence-grade platforms, complementing its logistics and Agritech drones.





Developed under Ubifly Technologies Pvt Ltd, Amber Wings benefits from collaboration with The ePlane Company, an IIT Madras-incubated start-up focused on urban air mobility. This synergy ensures that Atva is built on cutting-edge aerodynamics and indigenous innovation, aligning with India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision.





Pilot deployments are expected to focus on Tier II and III cities, where regulatory restrictions are lighter. The company aims to expand into nationwide operations once BVLOS and yellow zone approvals are secured. This roadmap could make Amber Wings one of the first Indian firms to operate large-scale autonomous drone networks across diverse sectors.





The Atva drone thus represents a convergence of tactical precision, logistics efficiency, and indigenous innovation. It is designed not only to strengthen India’s defence capabilities but also to transform commercial logistics by offering scalable, cost-effective aerial solutions.





Agencies







