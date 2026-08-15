



A day after urging the global Baloch population to mark Pakistan’s Independence Day as a “Black Day,” Baloch leader Mir Yar Baloch extended warm greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India on the nation’s 80th Independence Day.





In his message, Mir Yar Baloch highlighted the historic, civilizational, and spiritual bonds between India and Balochistan. He offered to open Balochistan’s seaports for trade with India to support the “Make in India” program, emphasising that such cooperation could help propel India toward becoming the world’s second-largest economy.





He expressed heartfelt congratulations on behalf of the Republic of Balochistan, describing the occasion as sacred and proud. Paying tribute to Indian freedom fighters including Mahatma Gandhi, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Rani Lakshmibai, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, he said their immortal sacrifices continue to inspire nations striving for justice and self-determination.





Mir Yar Baloch pointed to the ancient Hinglaj Mata Temple in Balochistan, describing it as a sacred symbol of India’s spiritual connection with the region, binding both nations together for centuries.





Taking aim at Islamabad, he urged the international community to challenge Pakistan’s narrative, asserting that Pakistan lacked any legal, diplomatic, political, or moral proof of Balochistan’s incorporation. He warned that allowing Pakistan to thrive would be tantamount to grave diplomatic and political suicide.





He pitched strong economic and strategic ties with New Delhi, stressing that India’s economic growth targets could be accelerated through partnership with Balochistan. He praised Prime Minister Modi’s vision of making India the world’s third-largest economy and said Balochistan could give wings to this dream.





He proposed opening Balochistan’s seaports for Indian trade and providing a large market for goods produced under the Make in India program. He added that minerals entrusted to the Baloch nation could bring an economic revolution to the region.





By expelling Pakistan from Balochistan, he argued, the rogue state would be deprived of trillions of dollars worth of minerals, preventing it from funding terrorism in Kashmir or unrest in the wider region.





Just a day earlier, Mir Yar Baloch had called on six crore Baloch people worldwide to observe Pakistan’s Independence Day on August 14 as a “Black Day.” He urged them to hoist black flags and wear black armbands to signal rejection of Pakistani rule. His condemnation followed Pakistani military airstrikes in Surab that reportedly left dozens of civilians dead and injured.





Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi hoisted the National Flag at the Red Fort in New Delhi. The ceremony was synchronised with a 21-gun salute by the 1721 Field Battery (Ceremonial), marking the nation’s 80th Independence Day celebrations.





ANI







