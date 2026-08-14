



Shehbaz Sharif’s Independence Day address in Islamabad was marked by familiar rhetoric against India, even as Pakistan faces mounting multiple crises at home.





Sharif threatened a “direct response” over water, accusing India of being an “enemy of peace” for suspending the Indus Waters Treaty after the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. He declared that “every drop” of Pakistan’s water was a “red line” and warned of retaliation if India did not change course.





India suspended the treaty following a Cabinet Committee on Security meeting, arguing that the conditions under which the agreement was signed in 1960 had fundamentally changed.





New Delhi has insisted that the treaty will remain in abeyance until Pakistan credibly ends its support for cross‑border terrorism. Sharif’s remarks sought to project toughness, but the irony lies in his government’s inability to confront domestic failures while resorting to external threats.





Pakistan’s internal instability is deepening. In Balochistan, nationalist voices have called for Independence Day to be observed as a “Black Day.” Activist Mir Yar Baloch urged global rejection of celebrations, citing Islamabad’s military strikes in Surab that allegedly caused civilian casualties.





Human rights defenders including Dr Mahrang Baloch and Zara Baloch condemned airstrikes that killed and injured civilians, including children, describing them as violations of international humanitarian law. These reports highlight the profound distrust between Islamabad and Baloch society.





Violence continues in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where a suicide bombing near the Kabal Police Station in Swat killed 17 people, including seven policemen, and injured 27 others.





The attack occurred during protests against deteriorating law and order, underscoring the gap between Islamabad’s claims of controlling militancy and the reality faced by ordinary citizens.





Pakistan‑occupied Jammu and Kashmir has also witnessed unrest, with prolonged protests, clashes, and allegations of manipulation during the 2026 legislative elections.





The Joint Awami Action Committee reported injuries from firing by security forces in Rawalakot and condemned excessive force. India has urged the international community to hold Pakistan accountable for human rights violations, noting that more than 90 people have been killed in recent months amid repression and internet shutdowns.





The political crisis adds another layer of instability. Former Prime Minister Imran Khan remains imprisoned since 2023, with his family denied access for months.





His sons have raised concerns about his health and isolation, while supporters allege politically motivated cases designed to block his return. The crackdown on Khan and his PTI party has eroded Pakistan’s democratic credibility.





Against this backdrop, Sharif’s warnings over water appear less a demonstration of strength than a distraction from domestic turmoil.





Pakistan’s leadership continues to project threats against India while struggling with militant violence, alienation in Balochistan, unrest in PoK, and political repression at home.





The declaration that “every drop” of water is a “red line” risks sounding hollow when viewed against the country’s deepening internal crises. Islamabad’s confrontational rhetoric cannot be separated from the wider instability that threatens its legitimacy and governance.





ANI







