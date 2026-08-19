



Former Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria has issued a strong warning that any move by India to procure Russia’s Sukhoi Su-57 fifth-generation stealth fighter could seriously undermine the country’s indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program.





His remarks come at a time when speculation has been rife about the possible acquisition of Russian-made Su-57 Felon fighters, though India has clarified that it is not considering such a purchase.





Russia has been actively promoting the Su-57, with senior officials describing it as unmatched among aircraft currently in mass production. Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces Sergey Kobylash recently stated that the Su-57 is the key element in achieving air superiority, highlighting its advanced capabilities and positioning it as a unique offering in the global market.





Despite these claims, Bhadauria has cautioned that even the procurement of two squadrons of Su-57 fighters could have serious consequences for India’s indigenous fifth-generation fighter program.





During a media interaction, he was asked about reports suggesting that India might consider acquiring two squadrons of Su-57s. Bhadauria said he was not sure whether the Indian Air Force had formally initiated any such process, but he was clear about the implications.





He explained that if India were to buy the Su-57, it would effectively kill the AMCA project. According to him, there is no space for both programs to coexist, and the energy and focus required to make AMCA successful would be diverted. He emphasised that the AMCA is a critical national effort, and any dilution of commitment could jeopardise its success.





Bhadauria further warned that an initial purchase of two squadrons could eventually expand to four, thereby reducing the urgency surrounding the indigenous program. In his view, such a trajectory would make AMCA less of a priority, undermining the long-term goal of achieving self-reliance in advanced aerospace technology.





The cautionary note comes against the backdrop of India’s broader defence modernisation efforts. The AMCA program is seen as a cornerstone of India’s ambition to field a homegrown fifth-generation stealth fighter, incorporating advanced avionics, stealth features, and supercruise capability. Any diversion of resources or attention towards foreign acquisitions could delay or derail this strategic objective.





The debate also reflects India’s delicate balancing act between maintaining immediate operational readiness and investing in long-term indigenous capability.





While Russia’s Su-57 offers a ready-made solution, the risks of undermining AMCA are significant, particularly given the importance of the program to India’s defence industrial base and strategic autonomy.





Agencies







