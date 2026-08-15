



Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong attended the 80th Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in New Delhi. His presence at the event underscored the diplomatic goodwill between the two nations.





Extending greetings on social media platform X, Ambassador Xu wrote, “Warm congratulations to India on the 80th anniversary of independence!” His message reflected the spirit of friendship and recognition of India’s milestone.





Meanwhile, in Beijing, the Embassy of India marked the occasion with a solemn ceremony. Despite rainy weather, a large gathering of the Indian community and friends of India attended to celebrate the historic day.





Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Doraiswami hoisted the National Tricolour and read excerpts from the President of India’s Address to the Nation. The Embassy shared details of the event on X, highlighting the participation of the diaspora and their resilience in braving the rain.





As part of the celebrations, Ambassador Doraiswami felicitated winners of competitions organised in the run-up to Independence Day.





These included the Bharat Ko Janiye Quiz, which connects the diaspora with India’s heritage. Special recognition was given to Ms Mi Xuanye, who won the ICCR Pratibha Sangam Competition in Hindustani Music (Instrumental).





The event also featured soulful patriotic songs performed by children from the Indian diaspora. Their renditions highlighted unity, pride, and the cultural bonds that continue to strengthen India’s global presence.





In Shanghai, the Consulate General of India celebrated amidst challenging weather conditions. The mission captured the resilience of the community, noting that the sun finally shone in typhoon-hit Shanghai during the celebrations. Consul General Shri Pratik Mathur led the event, which was attended by over 400 members of the diaspora, local community, and consular corps.





The Consulate shared the festive spirit on social media, emphasising India’s 80 years of glorious independence. Messages included hashtags such as #JaiHind, #Harghartiranga, and #VandeMataram, reflecting the patriotic fervour.





These greetings from China came as India marked its 80th Independence Day, showcasing international goodwill and the importance of India’s partnerships across regions. The messages highlighted India’s transformation since independence and its continuing journey as a modern, diverse, and democratic nation.





They also recognised the enduring cultural, economic, and people-to-people links connecting India with the international community. The celebrations abroad demonstrated the strength of India’s diaspora and its role in carrying forward the nation’s spirit.





Meanwhile, in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the National Flag at the Red Fort. His leadership of the ceremony marked the central moment of the 80th Independence Day celebrations, reinforcing India’s unity and aspirations for the future.





ANI







