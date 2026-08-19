



The Ministry of External Affairs has emphasised that the ongoing Uttar Pradesh–Japan Business Summit, scheduled until 23 August, will help both nations leverage direct state-to-prefecture engagements to drive investment, manufacturing and technology transfer at the ground level.





Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal explained that fostering ties between Indian states and Japanese prefectures accelerates the implementation of economic and manufacturing agendas.





He highlighted that this approach was reinforced during Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s recent visit to New Delhi.





Jaiswal stated that efforts were made to ensure Japanese governors met Indian counterparts so that alongside strong central government relations, state-to-state connections could also be established. He noted that such relationships would give greater speed and intensity to economic and manufacturing agendas.





He welcomed the growing consensus and direct dialogue between Indian states and Japanese regional authorities, describing it as a positive development for investment and economic cooperation.





More than 200 industrialists, CEOs, business leaders and policymakers from Japan are participating in the UP–Japan Investment Meet 2026. The Japanese delegation is being led by Yamanashi Prefecture Governor Kotaro Nagasaki.





Delegates are being apprised of investment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh and government policies across various sectors. To elevate investment and industrial partnership between Uttar Pradesh and Japan, a high-level CEO Roundtable session is scheduled in New Delhi at the Taj Palace’s Durbar Hall.





Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will honour CEOs of Japanese companies operating in Uttar Pradesh. This will be followed by a video presentation showcasing the state’s industrial and infrastructure progress.





Top executives of Japan and leading Japan-linked companies will participate in the roundtable chaired by the Chief Minister. The session will place special emphasis on future industrial opportunities for Uttar Pradesh.





Industry discussions will focus on investment opportunities in green hydrogen, renewable energy, electric mobility, semiconductors, advanced materials, automotive components and digital infrastructure.





Japanese investors will also be briefed on the industrial and infrastructure facilities available in Uttar Pradesh and the state’s investment policies. As a significant step towards Japanese investment in the state, the event will feature a virtual ground-breaking ceremony for projects by Escorts Kubota and Minda Corporation.





Escorts Kubota’s project, worth around ₹2,025 crore in Sector-10 of YEIDA, is expected to generate more than 3,800 jobs. Minda Corporation has proposed a total investment of ₹1,166 crore in two projects in Sector-10 and Sector-24.





These projects are expected to create around 6,440 employment opportunities. Together, the investments of the two companies represent ₹3,191 crore and the potential creation of more than 10,000 jobs, strengthening the Japanese manufacturing ecosystem in Uttar Pradesh.





The summit reflects a broader strategy of deepening economic ties through decentralised cooperation, where state-level partnerships complement national-level agreements.





This approach aligns with Japan’s wider Indo-Pacific economic engagement and India’s drive to attract foreign investment into emerging sectors. The emphasis on advanced technologies and clean energy demonstrates a shared commitment to sustainable industrial growth and resilient supply chains.





ANI







