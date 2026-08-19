



CVRDE of DRDO in Chennai has formally handed over three indigenously designed and developed critical defence technologies to the Indian Armed Forces. This marks another step in India’s drive towards self-reliance in advanced military systems.





The technologies include the Co-Axial Lube Oil Filter Assembly for the Kaveri Derivative Engine, the Main Shaft Bearing for the Small Turbo Fan Engine (STFE), and Indigenous Filter Elements for the MiG-29K/KUB aircraft. Each of these components addresses vital requirements in propulsion and aviation systems, ensuring that India reduces dependence on imported spares and builds its own technological base.





The handover ceremony was attended by senior officials and scientists. Prof. (Dr.) Prateek Kishore, Distinguished Scientist and Director General (ACE), was the Chief Guest. J Rajesh Kumar, Outstanding Scientist and Director of CVRDE, formally handed over the technologies to Dr. S. V. Ramana Murty, Director of GTRE, along with senior officials from Naval Headquarters. The presence of these leaders underscored the importance of the achievement.





In his address, Dr. Prateek Kishore emphasised that India has the capability to build world-class defence equipment. He urged that critical technologies must be realised within set timelines, with all stakeholders working in close coordination to meet national defence requirements.





The achievement was made possible through collaboration between CVRDE, GTRE, CEMILAC, DGAQA, and industry partners. These included Mikroflo Filters of Hyderabad, Amado Tools of Bangalore, and Austin Engineering Company Ltd. of Gujarat. Their contribution highlights the growing role of private industry in India’s defence ecosystem.





Senior officers from DRDO, Naval HQ, and industry representatives were present at the landmark event, which symbolises the synergy between research institutions and industry partners in advancing indigenous defence technology.





This development is significant because it strengthens India’s ability to design, manufacture, and integrate critical components for advanced propulsion systems. The Co-Axial Lube Oil Filter Assembly ensures reliability in the Kaveri Derivative Engine, which is being adapted for UAVs and other platforms.





The Main Shaft Bearing for the Small Turbo Fan Engine is crucial for performance and durability in compact propulsion systems. The Indigenous Filter Elements for the MiG-29K/KUB aircraft reduce reliance on foreign suppliers, ensuring operational readiness of frontline naval fighters.





Together, these technologies represent incremental but vital steps in India’s journey towards aerospace and defence self-reliance. They also demonstrate how collaboration between DRDO laboratories and industry partners can accelerate the indigenisation process.





UNI







