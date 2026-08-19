



Akhtar Merchant, a 60‑year‑old alleged former aide of Dawood Ibrahim, has been arrested at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport after absconding for nearly three years.





He is wanted in connection with the 2023 Kashimira bakery firing case in Mira Road, Thane, and faces charges under the IPC, Arms Act, and MCOCA. His arrest followed an Interpol Red Corner Notice and a joint operation by central agencies and Maharashtra Police.





Akhtar Merchant was intercepted at Delhi airport soon after arriving in the country. He had been on the run since 2023, when an FIR numbered 700/2023 was registered against him at Kashimira Police Station.





The case involved an alleged extortion plot targeting a Gutkha businessman named Babu. Merchant, along with co‑accused Nisar Ahmed Sheikh alias Pappu Pager, reportedly threatened the businessman over the phone demanding money.





When the businessman refused, the duo allegedly arranged for a gunman, Akbar Shaikh, to attack employees at the bakery. However, the weapon malfunctioned and no bullets were fired. Shaikh was later arrested, while Merchant managed to evade authorities until now.





The charges include attempt to murder (Section 307 IPC), extortion (Section 384 IPC), criminal conspiracy (Section 120(B) IPC), and common intention (Section 34 IPC), alongside provisions of the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).





Interpol issued a Red Corner Notice against Merchant earlier this month, placing him on its wanted list. He is also suspected of involvement in arms trafficking and drug smuggling, which adds to the seriousness of the charges. The Mira‑Bhayandar Vasai‑Virar Police Crime Branch, acting on Interpol inputs, maintained surveillance at Delhi airport and detained him upon arrival.





Officials confirmed that Merchant will be taken to Mira‑Bhayandar for interrogation and legal proceedings. His arrest is considered a major breakthrough in the long‑pending investigation, as he is believed to have played a central role in orchestrating the extortion conspiracy. Authorities are expected to probe his wider links to Dawood Ibrahim’s network and other organised crime operations.





The case highlights the persistence of Dawood Ibrahim’s associates in attempting to exert influence through extortion and intimidation in Mumbai’s business circles. It also underscores the importance of international cooperation, as Interpol’s alert was crucial in tracking Merchant’s movements abroad and ensuring his capture upon return.





Law enforcement officials have stated that further investigation will focus on Merchant’s overseas activities during his absconding period, his connections to arms and narcotics smuggling, and whether he maintained contact with other members of Dawood’s syndicate. His arrest may provide valuable intelligence on the underworld’s current operations and financial networks.





The bakery firing case, though unsuccessful due to the gun malfunction, remains significant as it demonstrates the methods employed by organised crime groups to intimidate and extort local businessmen.





The invocation of MCOCA provisions reflects the seriousness with which Maharashtra Police are treating the case, aiming to dismantle the larger criminal network behind such incidents.





Agencies







