



DroneYards of Ghaziabad has unveiled a new vertical take-off and landing UAV with a flight endurance of two hours, designed for tactical reconnaissance and remote surveillance.





This marks another milestone in India’s indigenous drone ecosystem, complementing the company’s earlier deliveries of ordnance-dropping and surveillance drones to the Indian Army.





DroneYards, headquartered in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, has developed an advanced VTOL unmanned aerial vehicle tailored for defence applications. The system is capable of vertical take-off and landing, which allows deployment in confined or rugged environments where conventional runway-based UAVs cannot operate. Its endurance of approximately two hours enables sustained surveillance and reconnaissance missions without frequent recovery cycles.





The UAV is intended for military surveillance, tactical reconnaissance, and field operations. By combining VTOL capability with endurance, it provides commanders with persistent aerial coverage in contested or remote theatres. This makes it particularly valuable in mountainous terrain, border regions, and forward operating areas where visibility and accessibility are limited.





DroneYards has already established itself as a key contributor to India’s indigenous drone ecosystem. Earlier in 2026, the company delivered 300 ordnance-dropping drones capable of deploying 51 mm mortar payloads to the Northern Command of the Indian Army.





These systems were equipped with advanced electronic warfare resilience, secure telemetry, and triple radio redundancy, ensuring survivability in contested environments. Such deliveries highlight the company’s focus on strengthening tactical flexibility for frontline troops.





The company also demonstrated its Spector Surveillance UAV to the Indian Army, a fixed-wing platform optimised for endurance and long-range battlefield awareness. This demonstration underscored India’s growing reliance on home-grown unmanned aerial systems for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions.





The Army has been steadily expanding its drone fleet, now exceeding 50,000 units, ranging from tactical quadcopters to long-endurance UAVs.





DroneYards’ broader portfolio includes customised combat UAVs, first-person view drones, surveillance systems, and rapid deployment aerial platforms. Its products are designed without foreign components in critical subsystems, aligning with India’s defence modernisation push under the Make in India program. This ensures secure, resilient systems for contested environments and reduces dependence on foreign suppliers.





The newly developed VTOL UAV adds another dimension to DroneYards’ offerings. Its ability to take off and land vertically makes it suitable for rapid deployment in forward areas, while its endurance supports extended missions.





Applications include intelligence gathering, border surveillance, artillery coordination, and logistics support. In high-altitude regions such as Ladakh, drones like this VTOL platform provide enhanced visibility over rugged landscapes, supporting troops in forward positions and improving rapid response capabilities.





By integrating VTOL capability with tactical reconnaissance functions, DroneYards has created a versatile platform that addresses critical gaps in battlefield operations.





This innovation reflects the increasing demand for indigenous UAVs that combine endurance, adaptability, and resilience in electronic warfare conditions. It strengthens India’s defence capabilities by providing commanders with reliable aerial assets for modern combat scenarios.





Agencies







