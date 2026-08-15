



Hylenr Technologies, headquartered in Hyderabad with a development centre in Bangalore, is pioneering the development of patented low‑energy nuclear reactors designed to transform the future of clean and modular power generation.





Their table top reactor units employ a palladium‑coated nickel mesh combined with hydrogen gas to produce 150 watts of heat from an input of 100 watts of electricity. This consistent amplification of energy output demonstrates the potential of LENR systems to deliver reliable, compact and emission‑free energy solutions.





The core of the technology lies in a solid‑state lattice structure. A stainless steel vacuum chamber is packed with nano‑particle nickel mesh and palladium, which confines and stabilises the reactions. Into this chamber, milligram quantities of hydrogen are introduced.





When low‑voltage electricity is applied, controlled low‑temperature reactions occur at operating ranges between 300°C and 500°C. These conditions stimulate fusion‑like processes without the need for extreme plasma containment or high‑energy particle accelerators.





The demonstrations have consistently achieved a heat amplification ratio of 1.5x, meaning that the system produces 150 watts of thermal energy from 100 watts of electrical input. Hylenr Technologies has set ambitious long‑term goals to raise this amplification to 2.5x, which would mark a significant leap in efficiency and practical deployment.





Importantly, the reactors operate with zero radiation, eliminating harmful emissions, toxic radioactive waste, and the safety challenges associated with conventional nuclear systems.





Planned applications highlight the versatility of the technology. In space missions, Hylenr has partnered with TakeMe2Space to test the efficiency of these reactors for extending satellite operational lifespans in orbit. By providing compact and reliable power, LENR units could reduce dependence on solar arrays and extend mission durations.





For industrial use, the reactors are designed to supply local steam generation and industrial induction heating, offering decentralised and clean alternatives to fossil fuel‑based systems.





In extreme environments, such as high‑altitude army bunkers or regions with severe cold, the reactors can provide compact space heating solutions, ensuring energy security in remote and challenging conditions.





The promise of Hylenr’s LENR technology lies not only in its immediate applications but also in its potential to reshape the broader energy landscape.





By combining safety, scalability and efficiency, these reactors could become a cornerstone of future clean energy programs, supporting both terrestrial industries and space exploration initiatives.





The company’s dual presence in Hyderabad and Bengaluru underscores its commitment to innovation and collaboration within India’s growing advanced technology ecosystem.





Agencies







