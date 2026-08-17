



Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh has arrived in Yerevan on 16 August 2026 for a two-day official visit, marking a significant step in advancing India-Armenia defence and strategic cooperation. His meetings with Armenian leadership are expected to chart a concrete roadmap for deeper bilateral engagement, building on recent high-level exchanges.





Rajesh Kumar Singh was formally received in Yerevan by the Ambassador of India to Armenia and senior representatives of the Armenian Ministry of Defence. The Ministry of Defence confirmed his arrival in a post on X, noting that the visit is aimed at consolidating defence and strategic cooperation between the two nations.





During his itinerary, Singh is scheduled to hold discussions with Armenian leaders to define the future course of bilateral engagement in defence and strategic sectors. The agenda includes strengthening operational cooperation, exploring joint ventures in military hardware, and enhancing interoperability between the armed forces of both countries.





This visit comes against the backdrop of intensifying defence ties between New Delhi and Yerevan. Earlier this year, Armenia’s Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Edvard Asryan, visited India on 28 April 2026. During that visit, he met Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi to deliberate on enhancing mutual cooperation in defence.





A day prior to that meeting, Lieutenant General Asryan held talks with Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh. Their discussions focused on strengthening bilateral air power ties, operational cooperation, and interoperability. Additionally, Asryan met then Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan to explore avenues for joint ventures in the co-development of military hardware.





Singh’s current visit to Yerevan is seen as a continuation of these engagements, providing momentum for both nations to build on existing interactions. The talks are expected to produce a structured roadmap for deeper strategic partnership, reflecting India’s growing role as a reliable defence partner for Armenia.





India has emerged as one of Armenia’s key defence suppliers in recent years, particularly after the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Armenia has procured Indian systems including surface-to-air missiles, rocket launchers, and anti-drone equipment.





These acquisitions highlight Yerevan’s shift towards diversifying its defence procurement away from traditional reliance on Russia, which has been constrained by its involvement in the Ukraine war.





The visit also underscores India’s expanding defence diplomacy in the South Caucasus, a region of strategic importance due to its proximity to both Europe and West Asia.





By engaging Armenia at this level, New Delhi signals its intent to strengthen partnerships beyond its immediate neighbourhood, aligning with its broader strategic objectives.





Singh’s engagements in Yerevan are expected to reaffirm India’s commitment to supporting Armenia with advanced defence equipment and collaborative programs. The discussions are likely to pave the way for enhanced cooperation in training, capability development, and joint ventures, ensuring that the partnership remains future-oriented and mutually beneficial.





ANI







