



India and France are expanding their defence partnership beyond Rafale jets, with India now formally seeking a role in France’s Future Combat Air System (FCAS) sixth‑generation fighter program.





This marks a strategic shift from buyer‑seller ties to joint technology development, with engine projects, manufacturing facilities, and advanced aerospace cooperation forming the backbone of the new phase.





India and France are taking their defence partnership into new areas. The relationship is no longer limited to Rafale jets or Scorpene submarines. India is now actively pursuing participation in France’s FCAS sixth‑generation fighter program, which could redefine its future air combat capabilities.





The Ministry of Defence informed a Parliamentary Standing Committee that it had initiated efforts to co‑join the sixth‑generation fighter aircraft development program. The committee has asked for a clear plan and timeline for India’s sixth‑generation fighter capability, underscoring the urgency of advance planning as air power grows in importance.





India and France have maintained a strategic partnership since 1998, covering defence, space and civil nuclear cooperation. France has been a crucial partner as India reduces its reliance on Russian military equipment.





During the Kargil War, French Mirage-2000 fighters played a decisive role in precision strikes, highlighting the depth of the partnership.





In February 2026, India and France renewed their defence cooperation agreement for another decade. They also established a Joint Advanced Technology Development Group to focus on critical and emerging technologies, signalling a shift towards co‑development rather than traditional procurement.





France has already supplied 36 Rafale fighters to the Indian Air Force. India received the sixth and final Scorpene submarine under Project 75 in January 2025. In April 2025, India signed a deal for 26 Rafale‑Marine jets for the Navy, including 22 single‑seat and four twin‑seat aircraft, along with training, simulators, weapons, support and technology transfer for integrating Indian weapons.





The partnership is expanding into manufacturing. A Rafale fuselage production facility is being set up in India. Maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities for aircraft engines, sensors and weapons are also part of the cooperation. Safran is working with Indian partners on advanced aircraft engine projects, strengthening India’s aerospace base.





India’s FCAS plan comes at a critical juncture. The program changed after France and Germany ended their joint plan in June 2026 due to disputes over industrial control and intellectual property. While some FCAS components such as combat cloud and unmanned systems will continue, France is now leading the effort independently, creating an opening for India.





For India, joining the French‑led FCAS program could provide access to advanced technologies including stealth, sensors, electronic warfare, artificial intelligence and unmanned aircraft. It would also allow Indian engineers to work on systems where manned fighters and drones operate together, a key feature of sixth‑generation warfare.





India is simultaneously developing its own Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), targeting induction by the mid‑2030s. The FCAS collaboration would complement AMCA, ensuring India does not fall behind as China advances with its own sixth‑generation prototypes.





The Indian Air Force currently operates 29 fighter squadrons against an authorised strength of 42, with 110 to 120 Jaguar fighters scheduled for retirement between 2028 and the mid‑2030s. Preventing force contraction while transitioning to fifth‑ and sixth‑generation platforms is a pressing challenge.





India is also considering a 114‑aircraft Rafale procurement to bridge immediate gaps, alongside TEJAS MK-2 and AMCA development. The FCAS partnership would therefore sit within a broader roadmap of sustaining Jaguars, expanding Rafale inventory, and integrating indigenous fighters.





Strategically, this Indo‑French collaboration strengthens bilateral defence ties and positions India as a co‑developer of cutting‑edge aerospace technology. It reflects India’s preference for working with a single reliable partner rather than multinational consortia prone to disputes.





The partnership also aligns with India’s Indo‑Pacific strategy, where France plays a significant role.





India’s defence exports have already reached record levels, with ambitions to achieve ₹3 lakh crore in manufacturing and ₹50,000 crore in exports by 2029. Participation in FCAS would enhance India’s standing as a global defence industrial power while securing its long‑term air superiority.





Agencies







